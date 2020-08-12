Awardco Recognized in the Top 4% of the Fastest-growing Companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine

OREM, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Awardco, the employee recognition and rewards company that unlocks the power of millions of Amazon rewards for any company, was recognized today in the Inc. 5000 as one of the Top 5 fastest-growing HR software companies in the U.S. and the overall fastest-growing company in the state of Utah. At No. 183, Awardco sits in the top 4% of this year's list of 5000 growth companies.

In its 40th year, Inc. 5000 celebrates companies that show remarkable business growth in the United States. Past inductees include Microsoft, Dell, Zillow, Intuit, and Yelp.

"Awardco is a leader in the Inc. 5000 for a reason: Our message about taking care of employees is one that resonates in our unique times. The dissatisfaction with the status quo, large markups and poor employee experience simply won't cut it anymore, especially in the current pandemic-induced climate we find ourselves in now. What we offer is simple, powerful, and flexible, and our integration with Amazon Business offers a capability other platforms lack. We are as proud as ever to see Awardco making a lasting change in the way companies recognize, inspire, and support their employees. We know that these changes make organizations stronger and better able to compete now and in the future, no matter what that future may bring." – Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco founder and CEO

Now more than ever, organizations are realizing the power of recognizing their most valuable asset: people. The recognition from Inc. magazine follows a number of trends that point positively to Awardco's unique approach to shaking up the century-old employee reward industry.

186% year-over-year growth and signing clients such as Texas Roadhouse, L3 Harris and Cornell .

. Responsible business expansion with no layoffs—unlike other startups that expand and contract quickly with market forces

A disruptive position in the $74B rewards and recognition industry that is being changed significantly by COVID-19

As the worldwide workforce continues to realize the power of employee recognition as a tool to increase profitability and overall organizational health, Awardco is leading this industry and getting the recognition it deserves.

About Awardco

Awardco is the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to integrate with Amazon Business to offer the power of Amazon for any size organization's employee recognition programs. With a unique offering including millions of Amazon products streamed to the platform directly from Amazon, hotel options through Priceline, and hundreds of event ticket options, Awardco offers something other employee recognition programs can't - and we do it with zero markups. No other employee recognition program can match this offering.

For more information, visit us online at award.co.

SOURCE Awardco

Related Links

https://www.award.co

