Awardco Signals Continuing Growth with New Chief Operating Officer Isaiah Bryson

Appointing Bryson as COO shows respect for the past and heralds a new era of growth as Awardco continues to lead the Employee Recognition & Rewards industry.

LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading provider of employee recognition and rewards solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Isaiah Bryson as the new Chief Operating Officer. With over 6 years experience in leadership roles at Awardco, having led many initiatives that brought incredible organizational growth, Isaiah is uniquely poised to direct operations at Awardco into the future.

Isaiah Bryson, Awardco's new COO

In his new role at Awardco, Isaiah is responsible for ensuring operational decisions and day-to-day operations align with the company's strategy and goals. With his experience over the last 6 years, Isaiah is uniquely positioned to ensure success as Awardco looks forward to the future.

"Isaiah has incredible insight into Awardco customer needs and pain points from his work during the past 5+ years," said Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco. "He's a man of the people and has led large teams that have gone above and beyond their goals. Isaiah's leadership is directly responsible for Awardco's world-class NPS scores, and I'm supremely confident he'll lead Awardco as a whole in a similar fashion."

"Isaiah's ability to observe, lead, and execute is unmatched," said Tanner Runia, Awardco President. "He is one of the most well-rounded individuals I've had the opportunity to work with. As the business & markets evolve, Isaiah is always one step ahead and knows where we need to be. I couldn't be more excited for where his leadership will take us in the years to come."

Isaiah holds a degree in Economics from Brigham Young University and is passionate about ensuring success for individuals, teams, and organizations in pursuit of collective goals.

