Awarding Ceremony of "2021 Yiwugo Top Landladies" was held

The winners of "2021 Yiwugo Top Landladies" were Fu Jiangyan from Zhangweichao Socks Firm, Shi Xin from Yiwu Xiaomeng Stationery Co., Ltd., Li Xinglin from Wangjin Bag Firm, Zhang Jinxia from Qixia Kitchenware Firm, Zhang Jiying from Zhejiang Xingbao Umbrella Co., LTD, Long Dongzhao from Bacai Toys Firm, Xia Lingling from Yiwu MingCan Knitting Elastic,Ye Yili from Shifeng Socks Firm, Deng Tingting from Nantong Ennas Home Textile Co., Ltd., and Wang Chunxing from Butterfly Fly Lace Firm.

According to the big data of Yiwugo.com, female business owners account for 52.63% of the total with most aged between 35 and 55. Many female business owners have been worked in their business for more than 8 years and are very high-quality first-class wholesalers in the commodity industry. Business owners are faced with new challenges with higher international exposure and rise of e-commerce. In the face of these challenges, female business owners actively learn new expertise, broaden their vision, show their strength without holding back to develop their own business, which have also made contributions to the development of Yiwu market.

Voting of this event started from March 8th, 2021 and ended on April 8th, 2021. The contestants covered all the female business owners in Yiwu market and its industrial belt with 133 eligible contestants. Contestant registered and received votes on Yiwugo webpages, Yiwugo App and Yiwugo WeChat official account. The event reached hundreds of thousands of people, attracted the attention of mainstream media and relevant purchasers, and served as a brand promotion platform for contestants and enterprises.

Wang Jianjun, CEO of Yiwugo, said that both markets and business owners need to drive development with innovation while physical stores seek transformation and upgrade to rise to the current challenges. Yiwugo promotes outstanding female business owners by "Yiwugo Top Landladies", creating a number of branded enterprises in Yiwu. It has played a positive role in guiding merchants to build brands with their expertise and seek development.

