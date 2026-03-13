Year of the Horse Kicks Off with a Multi-Category Procurement Boom on Yiwugo

YIWU, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. With the 2026 Lunar New Year barely behind us, Yiwu International Trade City has set out on a new journey amid the festive atmosphere of its market reopening, carrying forward the strong momentum of 2025 and igniting a fresh wave of global procurement. As a core platform anchored in Yiwu's physical marketplace and bridging supply and demand across the world, Yiwugo has seen rising demand across multiple product categories, including perler beads and pet toys. Orders are pouring in, painting a vivid picture of the "world's supermarket" kicking off the Year of the Horse with remarkable vitality. It also underscores Yiwugo's role in empowering the real economy and linking domestic and global markets.

Since the reopening, perler bead toys have become one of the market's standout categories, extending the explosive growth recorded in 2025. Demand has remained strong both at home and abroad, leaving many merchants in the hectic yet enviable position of scrambling to keep up with customers' requests for restocking.

Yan Lijuan, owner of Bright Toys on Yiwugo, has been in the industry for seven years. The company specializes in 2.6 mm perler beads, handmade beaded products, and related items. Since the perler bead market surged in the second half of 2025, her business has entered a period of rapid expansion. Orders from domestic and international markets are now roughly evenly split, including purchases from several high-quality Amazon clients. On peak days, order volumes can reach as high as RMB 20,000. Such a robust demand has carried over from last year into the new market-opening season, keeping her workshop running at full capacity.

With Yiwugo's support, Set Sail DIY Gift Firm, another business long engaged in the perler bead industry, has grown from an export-oriented enterprise into one thriving in both domestic and international markets. Its owner, Wu Yin, has been involved in the production and sales of perler beads since 2013. In the early years, she capitalized on Yiwugo's strengths to introduce 5 mm perler beads to overseas markets. Known for their premium quality—eco-friendly and non-toxic, free of burrs and holes, and featuring a high melting point and remarkable durability—the products quickly gained popularity in Spain, Mexico, Chile, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (ROK). Through Yiwugo's precise business matchmaking, these high-quality perler beads have built a stable and loyal customer base, including a Spanish client who has maintained the partnership for more than a decade, with monthly purchases consistently ranging from RMB 30,000 to RMB 50,000.

As demand for perler beads surges in China, Yiwugo's market insights and extensive customer network have also encouraged overseas buyers to source 2.6 mm perler beads, creating a positive cycle in which domestic and international markets energize and empower each other. Today, Set Sail DIY Gift Firm offers up to 296 color options for the Chinese market, while its international product line includes more than 70 varieties. Such a broad portfolio enables the company to meet the diverse needs of customers across different markets.

Since the beginning of the Year of the Horse, one of Wu Yin's long-standing clients in Wuhan has referred 15 owners of brick-and-mortar handmade craft stores from across China to her. Meanwhile, a steady flow of accurately matched Yiwugo customers from Wuhan, Shanghai, Lanzhou, and other regions has provided fresh impetus for the growth of Set Sail DIY Gift Firm. On the day of our interview alone, Wu Yin secured two trial orders from new clients via Yiwugo, each valued at RMB 10,000. The outstanding quality of her products has left her highly confident in winning repeat orders.

The surging popularity of perler beads is by no means an isolated phenomenon. On Yiwugo, other categories such as pet toys have also seen a strong start to the trading season. Their emergence as frequently searched products in overseas markets highlights Yiwugo's diversified and forward-looking category strategy.

With Yiwugo's support, Ninghai Dougez Pet Products Co., Ltd. is exporting its products to Europe, the United States, South America, Southeast Asia, Japan, the ROK, and other countries and regions. Its operator, Lu Yanfei, has devoted 18 years to this industry and runs a modern factory integrating manufacturing and sales. Recently, procurement demand for pet toys on Yiwugo has continued to grow, while customer preferences have become increasingly segmented: some buyers prioritize premium quality, whereas others place greater emphasis on value for money. Among these products, electric cat teaser wands have seen particularly strong demand in the US and Southeast Asian markets, with Dougez's top-performing clients purchasing up to 20,000 units per month. At the same time, a steady stream of high-quality overseas buyers, precisely matched and connected through Yiwugo, has provided the company with sustained confidence in expanding its global presence.

From the perler bead boom at home and abroad to the growing overseas demand for pet toys, each wave of activity on Yiwugo offers a vivid testament to the dynamism of the "world's supermarket". Anchored in Yiwu's physical marketplace and powered by digital technology, the platform bridges offline stores with buyers around the world. It helps local merchants bring their premium products beyond Chinato the international stage, while enabling overseas buyers to source directly from primary suppliers without ever leaving home. With the Year of the Horse off to a strong start, Yiwugo will continue to capitalize on its strengths to help more merchants capture business opportunities, enhance the global influence of Yiwu's small commodities, and usher in a new chapter in the high-quality development of the "world's supermarket".

