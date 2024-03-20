Awards Celebrate Vertafore's Exceptional Company Culture

InsurTech leader recognized for creating a workplace where employees can thrive, innovate and contribute to an essential industry

DENVER, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, has earned recognition as a top employer with a series of awards for its company leadership, investment in employees, dynamic global culture and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The latest accolades—based on employee feedback and evaluations by independent business leaders—reflect Vertafore's dedication to a collaborative, vision-driven workplace that attracts high-caliber talent. The company has doubled its team size since 2017, to nearly 2,500 employees worldwide.

Powered by its people, Vertafore's products and services simplify and automate the insurance lifecycle so that independent agencies, MGAs and insurers can focus on what matters most.

Investment in talent, culture recognized with multiple Comparably awards

For the second year in a row, Vertafore landed a coveted spot on Comparably's annual Best Global Company Culture list and was among Comparably's 100 highest-rated large Companies for Diversity for 2023. With its global team, Vertafore harnesses the richness of diverse perspectives to drive innovation and foster a sense of belonging across borders.

Vertafore also earned its fourth recognition as a Best Company for Women, while Vertafore CEO, Amy Zupon, earned a third-consecutive nod on the 2023 list of Best CEOs. Comparably rankings are based on anonymous employee surveys that rate factors like leadership, compensation, work-life balance and professional development opportunities.

The best place to work in the cloud computing industry

The 2023-2024 Cloud Awards named Vertafore as the Best Place to Work in the Cloud for its record of attracting top talent and fostering a positive and fulfilling work environment in the cloud computing industry.

Vertafore's successful employee-led mentorship programs—bringing employees together to learn, collaborate and advance their careers—contributed to the win. The company was also recognized for regularly putting employee feedback into action on everything from product development to organizational improvements.

Great culture makes Vertafore a top place to work in Colorado

Built In, the leading online community for national startups and tech companies, put Vertafore on its 2024 list of 100 Best Large Places to Work in Colorado. The company's headquarters in downtown Denver provide local employees with access to a fun office setting, inclusive celebrations, volunteer opportunities and team-building events. Vertafore provides hybrid and local employees with a thorough onboarding process and access to professional development opportunities to grow their careers.

Vertafore earns Company of the Year distinction by putting the customer first

As a company full of innovators, Vertafore employees are constantly looking for ways to deliver more value to help customers reach their goals. For its overall company achievements and excellence in elevating the customer experience at every turn, Vertafore took home a Bronze in the 2023 Large Company of the Year from the Best in Biz Awards. Companies are judged by editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America to determine the best of the best.

"Our incredible team is the driving force behind the success that defines Vertafore today," said Kristin Nease, chief people officer at Vertafore. "We share a passion for the insurance industry and for our customers' success, and our employees lead the way in building a culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. These awards recognize their efforts in making this a truly great place to work."

