Vertafore expands AI capabilities in Surefyre to save hours during program submissions

PDF-to-web form automation eliminates manual work and accelerates speed-to-market for MGAs and wholesalers

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in insurance technology, has introduced new artificial intelligence capabilities in Surefyre™ that allow program administrators to automatically convert PDF submission forms into web applications.

The latest AI-backed feature in Vertafore's low-code agent portal and underwriting workbench for MGAs streamlines a time-consuming step in new program setups, transforming a manual process with the click of a button.

Surefyre uses AI to identify submission fields in a PDF and create a digital form in minutes. Previously, administrators could spend up to four hours manually creating web applications for new programs. That time savings makes it faster for MGAs and wholesalers to bring new programs to market, while reducing the potential for errors from manual data entry and giving teams more time to focus on higher-value work.

"We're innovating with AI in Surefyre with a clear purpose: to remove friction from the work MGAs do every day," said Emily McGinn, general manager of MGA and wholesale at Vertafore. "By using AI to automate one of the most manual steps in program setup, Surefyre helps MGAs move faster, create a great experience for their agency partners, and focus on the growth activities that truly accelerate their business."

This latest innovation reflects Vertafore's practical approach to AI by embedding automation directly into real workflows to eliminate low-value manual work and simplify complex processes. Later this year in Surefyre, Vertafore plans to introduce a natural-language summary to highlight changes to an application for endorsements or renewals, as well as AI-powered ingestion of unstructured submissions data.

With 80,000+ users and 60 integrations, MGAs and wholesalers trust Surefyre to drive their business. That trust is reinforced by two recent recognitions for Surefyre: Product of the Year from the BIG Awards for Business and Finalist for Best B2B Customer Strategy in the 2025–2026 Cloud Awards.

"As a global benchmark for excellence in cloud computing, the program recognizes organizations like Vertafore that are driving the industry forward through innovation and excellence," said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore simplifies and automates the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. In the AI era, Vertafore is powering new possibilities and leading at the intersection of innovation and trust to give every insurance professional the confidence to transform. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

©2026 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

INK Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.