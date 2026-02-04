New Vertafore report shows MGAs are prioritizing talent, operational excellence and AI-driven efficiency in 2026

According to the latest research, differentiation increasingly will be shaped by how effectively MGAs operate and connect their teams and systems

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition and workforce pressures mount, leading managing general agents (MGAs) are prioritizing their talent strategy, optimizing data and core systems, and putting AI to work to drive sustainable growth.

That's the key takeaway from Securing the MGA Future: The 2026 Workforce and Technology Report, a new Vertafore® study based on responses from nearly 200 MGA leaders, managers and frontline professionals across the United States.

Securing the MGA Future

The report shows that while MGA growth remains strong, the rules are changing. Talent shortages, rising reinsurance costs and heightened expectations from carriers and agents are pushing MGAs to elevate their operational maturity. That includes using technology, data, and process discipline as strategic levers, not just as support functions.

"The next generation of leading MGAs won't be defined only by how fast they grow premiums, but also by how well they run their business," said Emily McGinn, general manager of MGA and wholesale at Vertafore. "Our findings show a clear shift toward operational excellence as a primary growth strategy for MGAs."

How MGAs are shaping success in 2026

According to the report, MGAs and wholesalers are concentrating their efforts in these key areas as the market evolves:

Succession planning, knowledge transfer and recruiting strategies are top-of-mind. MGAs report facing a generational gap and an approaching retirement wave that will impact operations, client relationships and underwriting continuity. Addressing these talent needs has become a strategic priority rather than a stand-alone HR activity.



MGAs report facing a generational gap and an approaching retirement wave that will impact operations, client relationships and underwriting continuity. Addressing these talent needs has become a strategic priority rather than a stand-alone HR activity. Core systems and data are now table stakes. Execution is the differentiator. The majority of MGAs report they have adopted policy, document and workflow systems, and most use data to inform risk analysis, pricing and market opportunities. Now, high performers are pulling ahead by putting a premium on system integration, real-time reporting, and extracting more value from data to unlock better business insights.



The majority of MGAs report they have adopted policy, document and workflow systems, and most use data to inform risk analysis, pricing and market opportunities. Now, high performers are pulling ahead by putting a premium on system integration, real-time reporting, and extracting more value from data to unlock better business insights. Interest in AI adoption is growing, with a focus on use cases that enhance employee workflows. While only 21% of respondents currently use AI, nearly half have near-term plans to do so. The greatest focus is in applying AI to support task automation, underwriting, and customer service. Implementation success depends on prioritizing clean data and workflow alignment to enhance employee effectiveness.



While only 21% of respondents currently use AI, nearly half have near-term plans to do so. The greatest focus is in applying AI to support task automation, underwriting, and customer service. Implementation success depends on prioritizing clean data and workflow alignment to enhance employee effectiveness. MGAs are emphasizing efficiency and margin discipline in response to rising competition and costs. Four out of five respondents said increased competition is difficult for their business. As a result, in 2026, leading MGAs are looking beyond just expansion with a sharper focus on operational efficiency. This includes reducing inefficiencies, improving loss ratios, controlling expenses, and scaling through more focused, technology-enabled operations and partner strategies.

The report provides in-depth insights into these themes and provides guidance on how MGAs should adapt to thrive in 2026 and beyond.

"The next chapter of MGA leadership is being written now," said McGinn. "MGAs that invest in resilient teams, clean data foundations, and connected operations are better positioned to meet rising expectations and compete effectively in 2026 and beyond."

Download the full Securing the MGA Future report now to see all the findings and discover what future-ready MGAs are doing differently.

MGAs can also hear more insights and strategies from the report during Accelerate 2026, taking place April 13–16 in Las Vegas.

