AWOL Vision Opens Orders for The Groundbreaking Aetherion Series: The World's Sharpest 4K Triple Laser UST Projectors with Early Backers Saving of Up to $5,497

Early Bird Kickstarter pricing lets home cinema fans experience 200-inch 4K projection, ultra-fast gaming and Dolby Vision for the price of a mid-range TV

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWOL Vision today announced its highly anticipated Aetherion projector series, first unveiled at CES 2026, is now open for orders via Kickstarter, giving early backers the chance to save up to $2,300 off retail pricing while upgrading to what is widely regarded as the world's sharpest 4K triple laser ultra short throw (UST) projector. Substantial savings extend to exclusive Kickstarter bundles, with savings up to $5,497, (58% discount).

AWOL Vision Aetherion projector, the world's first 4K 200-inch UST projector, launching on Feb 10, 2026

Available from February 10, early bird backers can secure the Aetherion Pro for $1,999 (MSRP $3,499) and the flagship Aetherion Max for $2,199 (MSRP $4,499), making a true, wall-filling home cinema setup more affordable than ever. In other words, a 200-inch Dolby Vision, triple-laser cinema for less than the cost of a premium TV. The Kickstarter campaign will run until April 1, 2026, with shipments scheduled to begin for early backers in April 2026. Early bird pricing will be available for a limited time.

Building on the demonstrated success of its sub-premium brand Valerion, which raised more than US$10 million on Kickstarter and earned broad recognition from international media, influencers, and, most importantly, its backers, AWOL Vision now applies the same standards of reliability and innovation to the Aetherion series.

Big-Screen 4K at a Fraction of the TV Price

Designed for immersive living rooms, backyard movie nights and dedicated home theaters, the Aetherion series delivers 4K projection at screen sizes up to 200 inches, powered by AWOL Vision's proprietary PixelLock™ technology, a next-generation optical system that preserves pixel-level sharpness even at extreme scale.

At its core, Aetherion is engineered around three pillars: Speed, Scale and Sharpness. Key performance highlights include:

4K projection up to 200 inches

PixelLock™ optical alignment system for edge-to-edge sharpness

3,300 ISO lumens (Max) / 2,600 ISO lumens (Pro)

6,000:1 native contrast / 60,000:1 EBL (enhanced black level) contrast

Anti-RBE technology (99.99% rainbow reduction for 2D and 3D viewing)

1ms-class input latency

Variable Refresh Rate + Auto Low Latency Mode

Dolby Vision Gaming (industry first for projectors)

MT9655 flagship chipset with 8GB RAM / 128GB storage

Wi-Fi 7 + Gigabit Ethernet

With shipments starting in April, early backers will be ready to enjoy the peak entertainment season and major summer sports, from the FIFA World Cup to the tennis Grand Slams and the golf Masters.

Kickstarter-Only Bundles & Exclusive Accessories

During the Kickstarter campaign, AWOL Vision will also offer a range of exclusive bundles and accessories, available only to early backers, delivering even greater savings and added value for those looking to build a complete home cinema and living room cinema setup. The recommended bundles include:

Ultimate Cinematic Immersion Bundle - $ 3,999 (MSRP $8,997)

Aetherion Max Projector

132" Cinematic screen

ThunderBeat 4.1.2 Wireless Surround Sound System

The Grand Vanish TV Masterpiece Bundle - $ 8,999 (MSRP $14,496)

Aetherion Max Projector

130" Motorized ALR Floor Rising Projector Screen

130" New Vanish TV Cabinet

ThunderBeat 4.1.2 Wireless Surround Sound System

On launch day (Feb 10) only, these two bundles are sold and shipped with free shipping to the U.S., Canada, EU countries, the U.K., Australia, Hong Kong (China), Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

For more information, visit www.awolvision.com or the official AWOL Vision Aetherion Kickstarter page.

About AWOL Vision

Founded in 2020, AWOL Vision is a leading manufacturer of innovative audiovisual solutions specializing in the development of RGB laser projectors. Aiming to revolutionize the home theater experience, AWOL Vision offers state-of-the-art projection technologies that deliver unparalleled image quality, clarity, and immersion. AWOL Vision is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and is the parent brand of Valerion. For more information, visit www.awolvision.com

