AWOL Vision's 4K Triple Laser Projector Aetherion Series "Breaks the Box Office" on Kickstarter, Surpassing $10M in 12 Hours in Record-Setting Debut

The first laser UST projector to deliver true 200-inch 4K projection has become the fastest hardware project to reach the $10 million milestone on Kickstarter.

DELRAY BEACH, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWOL Vision, a global leader in next-generation audiovisual technology, today announced that its Aetherion series of 4K triple laser ultra short throw (UST) projectors has surpassed $10 million in Kickstarter funding within the first 12 hours of launch, setting a new speed record of hardware projects to reach the eight-figure threshold. The campaign has been supported by over 3,900 backers worldwide, signaling unprecedented demand for premium large-screen home entertainment.

AWOL Vision is now the first UST projector brand to secure a $10M+ crowdfunding campaign. Combined with the prior success of its sub-brand Valerion ($10.92M), the company becomes the category's first to host multiple $10M+ Kickstarter campaigns.

"Reaching $10 million in just 12 hours is more than a crowdfunding milestone; it is a defining moment for both AWOL Vision and the ultra short throw category," said Andy Zhao, CEO of AWOL Vision. "This monumental achievement signals a shift in consumer behavior. People are voting with their wallets for a more immersive, cinematic home entertainment experience. We believe this milestone represents the transition of ultra short throw home theaters from a niche premium choice into a scalable mainstream market, and the true beginning of a new era for home entertainment."

The Aetherion series is the result of a three-year advanced R&D program focused on solving one of the most persistent technical challenges in large-scale projection: maintaining precise, uniform image quality at extreme screen sizes. AWOL Vision engineers redesigned the optical system from the ground up, culminating in the proprietary PixelLock™ optical alignment system. The technology delivers consistent edge-to-edge clarity on screens up to 200 inches, reducing distortion and softness and enabling true cinema-scale performance in residential environments.

The record-setting campaign builds on AWOL Vision's established crowdfunding track record, reinforcing the company's credibility in delivering high-performance projection innovations supported by strong global demand.

The opening-day performance positions the Aetherion series as one of the most successful premium home entertainment launches on the platform and signals surging demand for theater-scale, cinema-grade viewing experiences at home. Like a record-smashing opening weekend, early momentum reflects powerful audience appetite for immersive, wall-filling projection that transforms everyday spaces into private screening rooms.

The Aetherion series Kickstarter campaign remains active until April 1, 2026. Early backers can secure significant launch savings, with the Aetherion Pro available for $1,999 (MSRP $3,499) and the flagship Aetherion Max for $2,199 (MSRP $4,499). For a limited time, supporters can also access exclusive premiere bundles that pair the projectors with premium screens and audio systems at special backer-only pricing. Products will begin shipping in April 2026.

