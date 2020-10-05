AWO's Brian Bailey Recognized by National Safety Council as a 2020 Rising Star of Safety

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Bailey, Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship for the American Waterways Operators (AWO), has been named a 2020 Rising Star of Safety by the National Safety Council (NSC). He was selected as one of 32 men and women from five countries for this honor in recognition of his diligent efforts to advance mariner safety. The NSC Rising Stars of Safety award celebrates up-and-coming health, safety, security, environment, and quality (HSSEQ) professionals who are already having an impact on their field.

While at AWO, Bailey has spent the last four years focused on the continuous improvement of safety in the domestic marine transportation industry, bringing safety experts together with key industry figures and facilitating the sharing of safety innovation and industry best practices. His efforts have materially advanced the safety of one of America's most essential workforces.

Jennifer Carpenter, President & CEO of AWO, said, "Brian brings passion and creativity to his work. His dedication to protecting the health and safety of the hardworking men and women of the tugboat, towboat and barge industry makes a real difference to our industry and to the families of our mariners."

Marino Hwang of McAllister Towing, Chair of AWO's Coastal Safety Committee, nominated Bailey for the NSC award. "Brian is an asset to AWO and its member companies," Hwang said. "His commitment to the safety and wellness of our mariners is unparalleled. He is truly deserving of this award, and I look forward to our continued work together on the AWO Safety Committees."

Matt Lagarde of Ingram Barge Company is AWO's Interregion Safety Committee chair. "Brian, and AWO as a whole, do an outstanding job of bringing together companies that compete commercially to work together as a team to reduce harm to people and the environment for the good of the industry," Lagarde said.

When asked about the honor, Bailey said, "To be recognized by the National Safety Council, our country's leading safety advocate with an unparalleled network of safety leaders, is a tremendous honor. In my 4+ years with AWO, I've learned so much and am motivated to learn so much more from the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's HSSEQ leaders. I am proud to accept this Rising Star of Safety award on their behalf."

