AWP SAFETY ANNOUNCES THE STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS OF WASHINGTON TRAFFIC CONTROL AND WESTERN TRAFFIC CONTROL

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWP Safety, North America's leading provider of safety and traffic control solutions, has announced its strategic acquisitions of Washington Traffic Control, LLC, based in Seattle, Wash., and Western Traffic Control, LLC, based in Vancouver, Wash. (collectively known as "WTC"). The acquisitions strengthen AWP Safety's position as a choice traffic control partner for North America's utility, broadband, and infrastructure markets and expands the company's footprint in Washington and Oregon. Transaction terms were not disclosed. AWP Safety is majority-owned by Kohlberg & Company, a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, NY.

Together, AWP Safety and WTC will deliver the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of worksite protection products and services including strategic traffic control planning, permit acquisition, temporary traffic control and equipment sales and rentals.

The acquisition of Washington Traffic Control complements AWP Safety's existing operations in the greater Seattle area, while the acquisition of Western Traffic Control expands AWP Safety's footprint into northern Oregon.

"We are extremely excited about the safety expertise, capabilities and talent these companies add to our growing AWP Safety family," said Rob Sehnert, AWP Safety president and chief executive officer. "Both have strong existing leadership positions in utility and broadband work and demonstrate exceptional alignment to our focus on delivering industry-leading safety and customer experiences. We look forward to growing together."

Ron Matthews, president at WTC, added, "I am proud of our WTC teams' accomplishments and rapid growth since the founding of our companies. We are excited to partner with AWP Safety for a new phase of growth in supporting our customers' operations with best-in-class service and safety solutions."

Macquarie Capital and Clew Partners served as financial advisors to AWP Safety.

About AWP Safety

AWP Safety, North America's most trusted worksite safety partner, protects the people who build and maintain utility, broadband and transportation infrastructure.

Customers rely on AWP Safety for comprehensive and innovative safety solutions like flagging, Smart Work Zones, design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales and rentals, and 24/7 support. More than 7,900 team members in 29 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces will secure 1+ million work sites in 2024. Since our founding in 1981, we have served customers through the talent of extraordinary team members committed to customer focus, growth, valuing each other, safety and quality, and a sense of urgency.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over the firm's 37-year history, the firm has organized 11 private equity vehicles totaling in aggregate over $14 billion. Since inception, the firm's private equity investments have generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since Fund VI (2007 vintage). The firm invests in leading middle market businesses that are identified through its rigorous thematic research and the firm's White Paper Program in its six core practice areas. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com

About Washington Traffic Control, LLC

Based in Seattle, Wash., Washington Traffic Control was founded in 2020 and provides an array of services from traffic control planning and encroachment permit acquisition to equipment sales, rental, and maintenance. The company serves contractors, builders, and municipalities throughout the state of Washington.

About Western Traffic Control. LLC

Based in Vancouver, Wash., Western Traffic Control was founded in 2021 and delivers an extensive traffic control portfolio including planning, permit acquisition and equipment sales and rentals. The company serves contractors, builders and municipalities throughout southern Washington and Oregon.

