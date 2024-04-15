AWP Safety Champions Digital Innovation During National Work Zone Awareness Week 2024

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Work Zone Awareness Week, AWP Safety (AWP), a pioneer in traffic management solutions, is proud to spotlight its commitment to enhancing work zone safety through digital transformation. Spanning April 15 to 19, this annual event serves as a critical reminder of the importance of taking precautions on the roadway, particularly in construction and maintenance areas. AWP is at the forefront of integrating advanced technologies to safeguard both workers and motorists in these high-risk zones.

Accidents on the Rise

Recent figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveal a concerning trend: in 2022 alone, work zone accidents resulted in over 890 fatalities.1 The situation is deteriorating, with a 46% surge in work zone fatalities observed since 2010.2 These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for enhanced motorist awareness within work zones and the adoption of innovative measures to address distracted driving behaviors.

Roadways Rebooted

At the core of AWP's intelligent approach to safety are technologies like Automated Flagger Assistance Devices (AFADs), smart traffic cones and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) that represent a paradigm shift in how work zones and traffic flow are managed.

AFADs significantly reduce the exposure of human flaggers to traffic, especially in highly congested or confined areas. These automated guardians come with visible signals and offer the flexibility of remote operation, allowing for control with or without direct human intervention.

Smart traffic cones are embedded with sensors and connectivity features. This helps delineate work zones more effectively and provides real-time input on traffic flow, enabling rapid response to changing conditions.

AWP utilizes ITS to interpret data from cameras, sensors and vehicles, offering a detailed perspective of the work zone environment. This enhanced insight supports well-informed decision-making, aimed at alleviating congestion and lowering the risk of accidents.

Demonstrating its complete dedication to road safety, AWP also utilizes Samsara in-cab telematics across its vehicle fleet to identify correctable driver behaviors, record incidents outside the driver's responsibility and enable work zone video surveillance. The technology, which further supports proactive maintenance and fuel efficiency monitoring, allows AWP to effectively track vehicles, evaluate driver performance and reduce work zone liabilities, all while ensuring optimal fleet uptime.

Data at the Wheel

In AWP's strategic framework, data is paramount. By meticulously collecting and analyzing information from work zones, the company not only refines the efficacy of traffic management scenarios but also uncovers cost-effective methods for its customers. This data-first mindset aims to elevate traffic control services from a reactive to a proactive role, making them a vital part of clients' operational plans and fostering projects that are both safer and more efficient.

"Digital transformation is also set to empower our field teams with the tools and reporting systems necessary for optimizing job scheduling and staffing. It's about working smarter and safer on the ground," explains Mark Ludewig, AWP's vice president of safety. "This evolution in how we manage and operate not only enhances efficiency but also ensures our teams are equipped with the knowledge and resources to perform their best, making work zones a safer place for everyone."

As National Work Zone Awareness Week unfolds, AWP calls on industry partners, policymakers and the public to join in the collective effort to promote safer work zones. Through collaboration and the adoption of next-generation technologies, we can significantly reduce work zone accidents and ensure the well-being of all road users.

To learn more about safeguarding your people, visit awpsafety.com. To participate in raising awareness about work zone safety, check out nwzaw.org hosted by the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA).

