AWS and Innovapptive Partner to bring Industrial AI to the Manufacturing Frontline

Innovapptive's Connected Worker Execution Platform, Deployed on AWS, helps manufacturers convert predictive insights into measurable reliability improvements and EBITDA outcomes

HOUSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturers accelerate investments in industrial AI, predictive maintenance, and smart manufacturing, many organizations continue to face a critical challenge: translating digital insights into frontline execution on the plant floor.

To help address this gap, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has identified Innovapptive as a recommended Connected Worker Platform partner to help manufacturers operationalize industrial data and AI insights into frontline execution. Innovapptive achieved the AWS Manufacturing & Industrial Software Competency and is Deployed on AWS, a recognition that reflects the platform's ability to maximize native AWS capabilities to accelerate innovation for industrial manufacturing customers. By leveraging AWS services such as Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and AI services, Innovapptive embeds intelligent AI agents directly into frontline workflows enabling manufacturers to operationalize predictive insights faster and accelerate measurable business outcomes across reliability, maintenance, and plant operations.

Together, AWS and Innovapptive help manufacturers move from industrial insight to industrial execution, enabling organizations to translate industrial AI signals into real operational action on the plant floor.

Turning Industrial AI Signals into Frontline Execution

Manufacturers today generate thousands of predictive signals from equipment sensors, AI models, and industrial analytics platforms. However, many organizations struggle to operationalize these signals at scale because frontline teams lack a unified execution environment to act on them.

Innovapptive addresses this challenge by serving as the execution layer between industrial intelligence and frontline work, enabling predictive insights to automatically trigger operational workflows for technicians, operators, and maintenance teams.

By connecting digital insights directly to frontline action, manufacturers can:

Operationalize predictive maintenance insights

Improve plant reliability and asset performance

Reduce maintenance costs, overtime, and contractor dependency

Increase frontline productivity and operational discipline

Innovapptive @ AMS

Guiding Manufacturers from Industrial AI Vision to Execution

At the American Manufacturing Summit (AMS) 2026 in Chicago, Innovapptive and AWS will engage with manufacturing leaders to provide strategic and visionary guidance on how organizations can accelerate their industrial AI transformation.

Through keynote discussions, executive dialogues, and customer engagements, Innovapptive will share how manufacturers can operationalize industrial AI through cloud-based intelligence with frontline execution environments.

Innovapptive CEO Sundeep Ravande will join Kristofer Reclusado, Program Manager of Digital Manufacturing at W.R. Grace, for a plenary session titled:

"From Signal to EBITDA: How Grace Eliminated Execution Latency with a Single Pane of Glass Strategy."

The session will explore how W.R. Grace integrated predictive insights, operational signals, and frontline workflows into a unified digital execution environment on AWS that enables workers to act on real-time signals.

In addition, AWS and Innovapptive will host an invitation-only Executive Roundtable Dinner on March 17, bringing together manufacturing executives to discuss how organizations are operationalizing industrial AI at scale.

Discussion topics will include:

Scaling industrial AI beyond pilot programs

Turning predictive signals into frontline execution

Reliability improvements and cost-takeout strategies

Driving measurable financial outcomes from Smart Manufacturing investments

"The challenge in modern manufacturing is not a lack of data — it is execution latency," said Sundeep Ravande, CEO of Innovapptive. "Manufacturers generate thousands of predictive signals every day, but without the right execution platform those insights never reach the frontline workforce. Innovapptive, powered by AWS, connects industrial AI directly to operational workflows—enabling manufacturers to translate digital insights into measurable EBITDA improvements."

Strategic Collaboration Between AWS and Innovapptive

Innovapptive and AWS have established a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) focused on helping large enterprise manufacturers accelerate Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing initiatives.

The collaboration combines AWS's industrial cloud infrastructure, AI services, and data platform capabilities with Innovapptive's Connected Worker Execution Platform to help manufacturers operationalize predictive insights across maintenance, operations, and reliability programs.

Together, AWS and Innovapptive enable manufacturers to scale industrial AI initiatives and translate digital transformation investments into measurable operational and financial outcomes.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive provides the AI Powered Connected Worker Execution Platform for large enterprise manufacturers, helping organizations close the gap between digital insights and frontline execution.

Powered and Deployed on AWS, Innovapptive enables manufacturers to operationalize industrial AI by connecting predictive signals from industrial data platforms directly to frontline workflows across maintenance, operations, warehouse, and safety teams.

Innovapptive holds both the AWS Manufacturing & Industrial Software Competency and the AWS Energy Competency, recognizing its expertise delivering cloud-based solutions for asset-intensive industries.

Trusted by several global enterprises, Innovapptive helps organizations improve reliability, enhance workforce productivity, and reduce operating costs.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices across India, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Innovapptive is backed by Tiger Global Management and supported by a strong partner ecosystem including AWS, Accenture, etc.

Learn more at www.innovapptive.com.

Media Contact:

Neal Leavitt

Leavitt Communications

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(760) 212-9112

SOURCE Innovapptive