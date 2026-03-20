Seeq and Innovapptive Partner to Turn Industrial AI Insights into Frontline Action

HOUSTON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, the pioneer in Connected Worker Frontline Execution, and Seeq, a global leader in Industrial AI, today announced a strategic partnership to connect industrial AI insights directly with frontline execution.

With Accenture supporting enterprise transformation and integration programs, this collaboration, debuting at the IQPC Connected Worker Energy Summit, introduces a closed-loop integration that enables global energy, chemical, and manufacturing enterprises to turn complex analytical insights into immediate, documented operational actions.

Solving the "Last Mile" of Industrial AI

While industrial organizations have invested billions in AI and predictive analytics, a systemic "execution gap" remains. According to industry benchmarks from multiple asset-intensive sectors, over 70% of predictive alerts fail to trigger a timely field response because the analytics layer (the office) is disconnected from the execution layer (the plant floor).

The Seeq and Innovapptive partnership bridges this divide by creating a seamless workflow:

Detection: Seeq's industrial analytics and AI platform identifies an operational anomaly or process optimization opportunity in real time. Activation: An automated trigger sends a context-rich, AI-guided work instruction directly to a technician's mobile device via Innovapptive's platform. Execution: Frontline teams execute the required maintenance or adjustment, with data flowing back into Seeq to validate the resolution and refine future AI models.

"Seeq has always been focused on helping the industrial sector accelerate the path from insight to action and removing the silos that hinder progress," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq. "By partnering with Innovapptive, we are further ensuring that the intelligence generated within Seeq doesn't just sit on a dashboard; it reaches the person best equipped to solve the problem."

"The frontline worker is the most important sensor in any industrial operation," said Sundeep Ravande, CEO of Innovapptive. "By connecting Seeq's industrial analytics with our AI-powered mobile workflows, we create a closed-loop execution system that helps energy companies turn insights into action—and action into measurable EBITDA impact."

Joint Showcase at the IQPC Connected Worker Energy Summit (Booths #1 & #2)

The partners will showcase the integrated solution at the IQPC Connected Worker Energy Summit in Houston from March 23-26, 2026. The showcase will feature a "Live Asset-to-Action" demonstration, highlighting how a global oil and gas major utilized the joint framework to reduce Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) by 22%, significantly accelerating issue resolution and improving asset availability.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Reduced Unplanned Downtime: Faster transition from anomaly detection to mechanical intervention.

Faster transition from anomaly detection to mechanical intervention. Enhanced Safety: AI-driven work instructions ensure technicians have the right safety protocols for specific detected faults.

AI-driven work instructions ensure technicians have the right safety protocols for specific detected faults. Improved Data Integrity: Field feedback loops provide "ground truth" data to improve the accuracy of Seeq's machine learning models.

Field feedback loops provide "ground truth" data to improve the accuracy of Seeq's machine learning models. Standardized Workflows: A unified digital thread from the cloud to the ruggedized tablet.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in Industrial AI, delivers a self-service platform with capabilities spanning from advanced analytics to enterprise-level decision intelligence. Seeq's approach—human expertise, amplified by AI—powers real transformation at many of the largest, most innovative companies in industry verticals like oil & gas, specialty chemicals, pharma & life sciences, semiconductors, mining, and many more. Seeq enables leaders to drive meaningful, enterprise-wide change in operational efficiency, sustainability, human productivity, and profitability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees around the globe. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive helps industrial organizations close the gap between digital insights and frontline execution. Its Connected Worker Platform enables companies to turn predictive signals into real-world action across maintenance, warehouse operations, and field services - helping manufacturers operationalize Industrial AI at scale. Learn more at www.innovapptive.com.

Media Contact:

Neal Leavitt

Leavitt Communications

[email protected]

(760) 212-9112

SOURCE Innovapptive