Innovapptive and Dozuki Partner to Deliver the Industrial Execution Layer with Embedded Skills & Knowledge

HOUSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, the leader in Industrial Execution Systems for asset-intensive enterprises, and Dozuki, the pioneer in digital skills and frontline knowledge enablement, today announced a strategic partnership to help manufacturers unlock EBITDA expansion through AI-powered execution and embedded workforce precision.

Bridging the Gap Between Prediction and Performance

As manufacturers accelerate investments in Industrial AI and sensing technologies, a critical "execution gap" has emerged: the struggle to translate data-driven predictions into consistent frontline action.

The Innovapptive and Dozuki partnership closes this gap by synchronizing two critical pillars of the factory floor:

Innovapptive orchestrates AI-driven work management across complex OT and IT systems, ensuring the right work is identified and executed at the right time.

orchestrates AI-driven work management across complex OT and IT systems, ensuring the right work is identified and executed at the right time. Dozuki embeds step-by-step knowledge and skills management directly into those execution workflows, ensuring the work is performed with 100% accuracy.

Driving Measurable EBITDA Expansion

By integrating "Sensing + Skills + Execution," the joint solution provides a unified layer that allows manufacturers to move beyond experimental AI initiatives and achieve scalable improvements in:

Asset Reliability: Reducing unplanned downtime and maintenance costs.

Reducing unplanned downtime and maintenance costs. Operational Excellence: Increasing OEE and production throughput.

Increasing OEE and production throughput. Workforce Safety: Standardizing high-risk procedures to eliminate variability.

"Data without execution is just noise," said Sundeep V. Ravande, CEO & Founder, at Innovapptive. "By embedding Dozuki's frontline knowledge module directly into our execution layer, we are giving workers the 'how' and the 'why' alongside the 'what.' This isn't just about going paperless; it's about institutionalizing excellence."

"I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Innovapptive because it creates a seamless, closed-loop system for industrial excellence," said Jerry Dolinsky, CEO of Dozuki. "Together, we aren't just telling teams what to do, we are empowering them to execute with 100% accuracy every time. Allowing companies to solve for the frontline skills gap and helping industrial companies transform complex operations into repeatable, scalable outcomes."

Live Showcase at American Manufacturing Summit

In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Innovapptive and Dozuki will showcase this unified approach at the American Manufacturing Summit, to be held March 17-18 in Chicago. Attendees will see firsthand how the integration leverages AWS infrastructure to turn predictive insights into precision frontline execution.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is an AI Powered Connected Worker Execution Platform that serves as the Industrial Execution Layer that connects the frontline worker, back-office systems, and industrial assets. Our platform enables asset-intensive organizations to digitize work, improve productivity, and drive EBITDA growth.

About Dozuki

Dozuki is a knowledge-first Connected Worker Platform. Since 2011, Dozuki has helped thousands of manufacturing sites standardize processes, upskill their workforce, and capture real-time data to drive continuous improvement with AI. With a focus on ease of use and enterprise-grade security, Dozuki is the trusted partner for the world's most innovative brands.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Innovapptive