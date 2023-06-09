AWS, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting and Visual Voice / Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Concentrate its Wisdom and Launch a Data Asset Management Service LIFE LOG BOX to Maximizes the Value of Creators

Filmmakers including Momoko Ando, Shinichiro Ueda and Hitomi Kuroki have already joined

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Voice Inc., (President: Tetsuya Bessho) which has a network of over 100,000 creators around the world through the International Short Film Festival, the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), and Amazon Web Services Japan G.K. (President: Tadao Nagasaki) which provides the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud computing services, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC (CEO: Masato Sase) of the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group which has a track record of business support in a wide range of industries through utilization of blockchain such as NFT, and ConsenSys (CEO & Founder: Joseph Lubin) which builds blockchain-based financial infrastructure had a press-event for the launch of Asset Management Service to maximizes the value of Creators and its contents "LIFE LOG BOX" today.
from left, Visual Voice Inc.　President：Tetsuya Bessho, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting　CEO:　Masato Sase, Amazon Web Services Japan G.K. (President: Tadao Nagasaki)
For this service, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting provides full support for system construction with AWS' Cloud Computing Services including AWS storage service (Amazon S3) and Web 3.0 service integration environment of ConsenSys "Infura NFT API" for the first time in Japan.

In the WEB3.0 era, everybody is a creator by using smartphone, social media and movie platform.
LIFE LOG BOX will make creators possible to storage their contents permanently, ensuring those are not lost in the event of an emergency. The Portfolio function will create matching opportunities between creators and contents and worldwide business. Using blockchain technology, this service will make a system to return profits to creators by converting content to NFT, authenticating authenticity and clarifying ownership.

After β version was launched on April 27th, more than 40 filmmakers including Shinichiro Ueda ("One Cut of the Dead") and Kristof Deak, who won the Oscar in 2017, have already registered their portfolio and about 150 users have registered their accounts.

