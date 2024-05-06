Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) Announces Special Program & Program Selection at Nippon Connection in Frankfurt, Germany

Screening Japan's 6 short films including Grand-Prix and Japan Category Best Short Award winners on May 30, May 31, and June 2

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) proudly announces the collaboration screening with the film festival "Nippon Connection" in Frankfurt, Germany will be held on May 30, May 31, and June 2.

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Special Program at Nippon Connection

A total of 6 short films are curated under the theme of "Crossing Borders" and include SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand-Prix, George Lucas Award winner "The Bridge" by Izumi Yoshida, Japan Category Best Short Award winner, "Seen" by Shinji Hamasaki, an actress Tao Tsuchiya's directorial debut "Prelude", Japan category nominee "Huyuko's summer" by Shinichiro Kanagawa, "Teleporting" which is directed by four Japan and Korean women and "NEO PORTRAITS", co-produced by SSFF & ASIA with NTT, which depicts the changes in life and values caused by technological innovation, starting with AI.

Florian Höhr, a programmer of Nippon Connection commented, "We at Nippon Connection are proud to be working with the renowned SSFF & ASIA to present six films from the festival's strong and diverse line-up. It's a wonderful opportunity for our German audience to discover new and promising talent from Japan and beyond."

「Nippon Shorts: Crossing Borders」 Thu, May 30 from 9:30pm

Screening "Teleporting" by Arum Nam, Chifumi Tanzawa, Nana Noka, Ohyeon Kwon/

https://db.nipponconnection.com/en/event/1490/nippon-shorts-crossing-borders

「SSFF & ASIA Special」 Fri, May 31 from 8:00pm

Screening "Prelude" by Tao Tsuchiya, "Seen" by Shinji Hamasaki, "Huyuko's Suumer" by Shinichiro Kanagawa, and "NEO PORTRAITS" by GAZEBO

https://db.nipponconnection.com/en/event/1572/short-shorts-film-festival-asia-special

「Animation Across Borders – A Selection Of Independent Shorts」 Mon, June 2 from 11:30am

Screening "The Bridge" by Izumi Yoshida

https://db.nipponconnection.com/en/2024/section/3/nippon-animation

SSFF & ASIA

Founded in 1999 with the aim to introduce short films to Japan, Short Shorts Film Festival (SSFF) was certified as an Academy Award-recognized film festival in 2004.

Also, "Short Shorts Film Festival Asia (SSFF ASIA)" was born with the aim of disseminating new visual culture from Asia and nurturing up-and-coming young filmmakers. We are holding a film festival under the collective name "SSFF & ASIA".

In 2018, to commemorate the film festival's 20th anniversary, the Grand Prix became the George Lucas Award, named after director George Lucas. In 2019, four competitions, and from 2022, five competitions, including the Animation Competition, have acquired the right to be eligible for nomination at the following year's Academy Awards®︎ in the short film category.

https://www.shortshorts.org/index-en.php

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia