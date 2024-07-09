AWS Partners SuccessKPI and ConnectGen Launch Contact Center Builder to Accelerate and Simplify CCaaS Deployments

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native, contact center customer experience platform provider and a leader of the current 2023 Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization (WFO) Radar report, is teaming with fellow Amazon Web Services partner ConnectGen to launch Contact Center Builder, an innovative solution that can accelerate small CCaaS deployments from months to days.

Contact Center Builder addresses an acute, growing need in the market to quickly set up small contact centers. This solution can help:

Startups launching their business.

launching their business. SMBs pursuing digital transformation with lean resources.

pursuing digital transformation with lean resources. Large enterprises aiming to capitalize on market demand with swift product launches.

aiming to capitalize on market demand with swift product launches. Organizations looking to test drive a cloud contact center at low cost.

looking to test drive a cloud contact center at low cost. Government or civil service organizations responding to emergencies or upcoming events.

According to GrandView Research, the global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market size was valued at $4.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing remote and distributed workforce is a significant driver for the growing demand for CCaaS solutions that enable customer service agents to work from anywhere. Agents can access the cloud contact center platform remotely, using their own devices, and connect with customers through various channels such as phone calls, emails, chats and social media.

"Launching an integrated Amazon Connect contact center rapidly is a game changer," said Terry Lang, Director, Customer Experience at Edcor. "Taking out the technical work can help small contact centers leverage the transformational cloud and AI technologies typically only attainable to their larger peers."

SuccessKPI's Contact Center Builder guides the user through a simple setup wizard in their web browser. It then completes the setup of an interactive voice response system (IVR) and interactive virtual agent (IVA) chat bot for prompting callers and assessing intent. It also provides an automatic call distribution (ACD) feature for directing calls to the right agent queue and a complete instance of Amazon Connect for handling calls and comprehensive reporting as well as dashboards to track the calls and measure agent performance. The solution can also connect the contact center to major customer relationship management (CRM) systems such as Salesforce.com.

"SuccessKPI's mission is to enable improved business outcomes," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "Contact Center Builder delivers on that by making what was once a complex setup now possible in minutes, democratizing access to sophisticated contact center technology."

"Now contact centers can rapidly deploy with no technical need and at a fraction of the cost while providing powerful analytics and insights," said Sunil Nambiar, VP Customer Success, ConnectGen.

Watch live on Wednesday, July 24th at noon EST as SuccessKPI sets up a contact center with IVR, IVA and ACD and connects to CRM in minutes during the live virtual launch event. Save your spot today!

Live Launch Event: Contact Center Builder | Webinar (successkpi.com)

SuccessKPI integrates out of the box with Amazon Connect to deliver comprehensive reporting and business intelligence.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI, Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, business process outsourcing (BPO), financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

About ConnectGen

ConnectGen is an Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner that offers deep expertise in setting up, configuring, and customizing Amazon Connect. Their offerings include complete managed services and a professional services team capable of building contact center solutions from simple setups to complex success stories.

