AWS Selects Digital Realty Seoul Campus for New AWS Direct Connect Location

PlatformDIGITAL®'s dedicated access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect provides data center customers in Seoul with secure, high-performance connectivity for hybrid IT workloads

Customers can leverage Digital Realty's global service orchestration platform ServiceFabric™, to establish hosted connections from nearly 135 data centers globally

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today that a new AWS Direct Connect on-ramp is available at Digital Realty's ICN10 data center in Seoul enabling customers to access AWS services via a single cross connect as well as through ServiceFabric™, Digital Realty's global service orchestration platform. Digital Realty's ICN10 data center is the first carrier neutral facility to host an AWS Direct Connect on-ramp in Seoul.

By utilizing this reliable connection, Digital Realty's customers in Seoul can connect their private infrastructure to the AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul) Region, enabling improved performance for hybrid architecture solutions with low-latency, secure, and cost-efficient connectivity to AWS.

Data exchange volumes and a corresponding demand for data center services in South Korea are expected to escalate over the next few years as the country's significance as an emerging data center hub grows. As one of the most innovative countries in the world, South Korea consistently leads in technology adoption, and is now unleashing a government-wide digital transformation by utilizing technologies like AI and the cloud to become a technology-led, data-driven society. IDC projects the country will be investing in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, reaching $2.9 billion in AI spending by 2026.

AWS Direct Connect provides the high throughput and consistency required for data-intensive applications such as AI by providing a dedicated and secure connection, resulting in sensitive data traffic traveling exclusively between trusted endpoints, improving security and privacy. Digital Realty's customers, including financial services, e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing enterprises, can securely connect to AWS Direct Connect via low-latency, high-bandwidth interconnects to meet increasing business demands. PlatformDIGITAL® provides the physical meeting place where AWS customers and partners can establish direct connections to AWS, to optimize hybrid IT solutions.

With the addition of Seoul, and following the recent announcement of Ashburn, PlatformDIGITAL® now hosts 17 AWS Direct Connect cloud on-ramps globally in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Atlanta, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, London, Madrid, Marseille, Paris, Seattle, Seoul, Stockholm, Vienna and Zurich.

In addition to dedicated connections, customers can establish hosted connections in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Atlanta, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Marseille, Paris, Seattle, Seoul, Stockholm, Vienna and Zurich via Digital Realty's interconnection and orchestration solution, ServiceFabric™, from over 135 Digital Realty locations globally.

"Our customers increasingly recognize the value of placing their private infrastructure in our facilities worldwide to facilitate hybrid architectures across a combination of colocation and one or multiple cloud platforms. The addition of AWS Seoul Direct Connect extends Digital Realty's robust portfolio of Direct Connect locations into the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region and will drive an exponential increase to connection density of PlatformDIGITAL®. The availability of cloud on-ramps, an extensive community of local and global carriers, as well as intelligent orchestration through ServiceFabric™ will provide our customers with comprehensive options to modernize their edge-to-cloud networking architectures," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty.

"With AWS Direct Connect, you can transfer data privately and directly from your data center, office, or colocation environment into and out of AWS. These private connections can reduce your network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than connections over the public internet. Customers can choose dedicated 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, and 100 Gbps connections, or work with an AWS Direct Connect delivery partner like Digital Realty for hosted connections with bandwidth from 50Mbps to 10 Gbps," says Emad Benjamin, General Manager, AWS Direct Connect.

"We applaud Digital Realty's latest achievement in hosting the new AWS Direct Connect on-ramp at ICN10 in Seoul, a development that positions Seoul more firmly as a global data center hub. Colt is proud to be one of the first global network providers to establish a point of presence (PoP) at this innovative data center, extending our comprehensive network capabilities to customers seeking low-latency, high-bandwidth solutions. Our partnership with Digital Realty, coupled with AWS Direct Connect's availability at ICN10, offers our customers unparalleled connectivity options that meet the demands of today's data-driven world. We are committed to empowering businesses in Korea and beyond, providing seamless network connections between ICN10 and our Colt IQ-network that spans over 230 cities in 38 countries," says Sooyoung Sung, Korea Country Manager, Colt Technology Services.

Additional Resources

Learn more about AWS Direct Connect here

Learn more about PlatformDIGITAL® here

Learn more about ServiceFabric™ here

Learn more about Digital Realty's Seoul data center here

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture® (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 737 267 6822

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 737 281 0101

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to AWS Direct Connection, our expectations of the benefits of AWS Direct Connect, the South Korean market and our facilities located therein, company strategy, growth prospects and customer demand for its services, PlatformDIGITAL®, ServiceFabric™ and data exchange. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty