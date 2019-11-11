AXA ART PRIZE Exhibition Goes on View in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize Exhibition will go on view in New York at the New York Academy of Art in Tribeca, November 18-22. Now in its second year, the AXA Art Prize is the nation's first and most prestigious student art competition devoted to figurative art.

Having traveled to San Francisco and Chicago, the exhibition finishes its tour in the U.S. with the official announcement of the first and second prize winners on November 21. The winners have been chosen by renowned artists Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin and Tschabalala Self with Jennifer Schipf, AXA XL's Global Practice Leader for Art.

Global property and casualty insurer AXA XL, a division of AXA, developed AXA Art Prize in partnership with the New York Academy of Art, which is devoted to the promotion of figurative art, and boasts an Advisory Board of 34 major art schools across the U.S., including Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Columbia University School of Arts, California College of the Arts, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and Bard College.

The traveling exhibition is comprised of 40 student artists who were selected from over 500 entrants from 130 schools. The first prize is $10,000 and the exhibition is accompanied by an illustrated catalogue featuring an essay by former Art in America editor David Ebony. The 40 shortlisted artists were selected by an Exhibition Jury comprised of Ian Alteveer, Curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Massimiliano Gioni, Artistic Director of the New Museum, Jennie Goldstein, Assistant Curator at the Whitney Museum, and Cara Manes, Associate Curator at the Museum of Modern Art.

The shortlisted artists, 31 young women and 9 young men, are enrolled at 30 different schools and hail from 13 states across the U.S. California College of the Arts and the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University both have two artists among the 40 finalists, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago has three finalists, and the New York Academy of Art has seven. Three student artists were named to the shortlist for the second consecutive year: Merritt Barnwell, Luisiana Mera and Prinston Nnanna.

For more information about the Prize, Advisory Board and Jurors, and to view the shortlisted artworks, go to axaartprize.com

