AXA XL Announces Key Promotions in Specialty Insurance Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce the internal promotions of Mikki Williams and Doug Schmude to lead critical segments within the Specialty Team Americas. These appointments highlight AXA XL's commitment to leveraging deep industry expertise and fostering internal talent to drive strategic growth and enhance client success in the region.

Based in Seattle, Mikki Williams has been promoted to Head of Ocean Marine including Cargo, Hull & P&I, and Marine Liabilities. With many years of dedicated service and extensive industry knowledge, Mikki has played a vital role in shaping AXA XL's marine underwriting and risk management strategies. In her new position, she will oversee the Ocean Marine portfolio across the Americas, further strengthening AXA's leadership in the specialty marine sector.

Doug Schmude, who is based in Chicago, takes on the role of Head of Commercial Bonds. A seasoned professional with a proven track record in the bonds market, Doug will focus on expanding AXA XL's offerings and deepening client relationships within this segment.

Sylvain Bouteillé, Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty, Americas, commented on these promotions: "Mikki and Doug exemplify the talent, dedication, and expertise that are at the core of AXA XL's success. Their promotions reflect their outstanding contributions and our confidence in their ability to lead these vital segments into the future."

Donna Nadeau, Head of Large Commercial Insurance Americas, added: "Both Mikki and Doug have been invaluable members of our team for many years. Their knowledge and leadership will undoubtedly support our continued growth and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients."

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

