AXA XL appoints new head of Construction Property, Americas

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Greg Carnazza as Head of Construction Property in its Americas region. Based in Atlanta, he reports to Jon Tellekamp, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer, Construction.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Tellekamp said, "Construction projects today demand a thorough grasp of potential risks and the resilience to adapt to unexpected challenges. As projects grow more complex, partnering with a knowledgeable expert who understands the nuances of construction risk is crucial. Greg's experience, dedicated to construction and commercial property, and strategic underwriting approach make him the ideal leader for our Construction Property team, ensuring we effectively support our clients through these demanding times."

Mr. Carnazza joins AXA XL from AIG where he most recently served as Head of Underwriting, U.S. Builders Risk. His career spans over a decade in property and construction risk management where he demonstrated a keen ability to assess and mitigate complex construction exposures.

In his new role, Mr. Carnazza will oversee the development and execution of AXA XL's construction property strategies across the Americas, focusing on innovative risk transfer solutions, strengthening client relationships, and enhancing our underwriting capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business includes dedicated construction underwriters providing primary and excess casualty, professional liability, builders risk, energy, subcontractor default, and pollution insurance. Additionally, AXA XL's North America Construction team provides claims expertise as well as risk engineering services to support our clients' loss prevention and safety efforts.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL