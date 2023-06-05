AXA Art Prize US announces 2023 exhibition shortlist

40 works chosen from over 700 student submissions nationwide

Exhibition to go on view in New York this fall

First and second prize to be awarded in November

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce the 40 student artists who have been selected for the sixth edition of the AXA Art Prize US 2023 Exhibition. The shortlisted works will go on view in November at an in-person show at the New York Academy of Art and will also be part of a virtual exhibition at axaartprize.com. The Prize winner and runner up will be chosen by VIP artists in November.

The 2023 Finalists

Over 700 submissions were received from a record 203 different schools, both undergraduate and graduate programs. Submissions were first reviewed by regional jurors from the Prize's Strategic Advisory Board of 30 major art schools and programs in the U.S. including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and California College of the Arts. The final 40 works in the exhibition, which include paintings, drawings and prints, were chosen by an Exhibition Jury comprised of Ian Alteveer, Curator for Modern and Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Peter Eleey, Curator at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, Ann Philbin, Chief Curator at the Hammer Museum, and independent curator Nancy Spector.

The shortlisted artists are enrolled at 30 different schools and hail from 17 different states. Six schools have multiple shortlisted artists: Maryland Institute College of Art, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Ringling College of Art and Design, Tulane University, and University of Wisconsin-Madison all have two finalists, and the New York Academy of Art generated six finalists. Two artists who made previous shortlists were accepted once again in 2023. See full list attached.

The Prize

Launched in 2017, the AXA Art Prize US, has established itself as one of the premier student art competitions in the U.S. The competition is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints made by undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in art programs in the US. The first prize is $10,000 and second prize is $5,000; winners will be chosen by renowned artists Jules de Balincourt, Damian Loeb, and Mickalene Thomas alongside Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer– Fine Art & Specie at AXA XL.

Previous juries included distinguished artists Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl and Amy Sherald (2018); Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin and Tschabalala Self (2019); Julia Chiang, Erik Parker, Laurie Simmons and Salman Toor (2020); Rachel Feinstein, Elizabeth Peyton, Calida Garcia Rawles, and Peter Saul (2021); and Arcmanoro Niles, Nicolas Party, and Robin F. Williams (2022).

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding works of art, jewellery, and specie. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories.

ABOUT NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

