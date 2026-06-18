AXA XL appoints Jeanmarie Giordano as Global Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the appointment of Jeanmarie Giordano as Global Chief Underwriting Officer. She succeeds Libby Benet, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of AXA XL Risk Advisory, AXA XL's new business unit dedicated to prevention.

In this role, Ms. Giordano will lead AXA XL's global underwriting strategy, working closely with Business Unit CEOs and product lines to support disciplined growth, technical excellence, and portfolio resilience.

Jeanmarie Giordano, AXA XL

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Gunter, CEO of AXA XL, said: "Jeanmarie is a highly experienced leader in the global insurance space; she combines deep technical expertise with a strong profile and first-rate relationships across the market.

"Through her career she has not only successfully built books of business but also stabilized businesses throughout the market cycles. Her experience, expertise, and relationships position her ideally for this role and I am excited to have her join us at AXA XL."

Ms. Giordano joins AXA XL from Everest, where she most recently served as North America Chief Underwriting Officer, a role she has held since March 2025. Prior to that, she was Chief Underwriting Officer, Financial Lines & Specialty. Before joining Everest, she spent nearly 15 years at AIG, where she held a series of senior leadership roles including Global Head of Multinational for Financial Lines and Chief Underwriting Officer – Professional Liability.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com. ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

SOURCE AXA XL