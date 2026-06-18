AXA XL appoints Jeanmarie Giordano as Global Chief Underwriting Officer

News provided by

AXA XL

Jun 18, 2026, 07:19 ET

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the appointment of Jeanmarie Giordano as Global Chief Underwriting Officer. She succeeds Libby Benet, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of AXA XL Risk Advisory, AXA XL's new business unit dedicated to prevention.

In this role, Ms. Giordano will lead AXA XL's global underwriting strategy, working closely with Business Unit CEOs and product lines to support disciplined growth, technical excellence, and portfolio resilience.

Continue Reading
Jeanmarie Giordano, AXA XL
Jeanmarie Giordano, AXA XL

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Gunter, CEO of AXA XL, said: "Jeanmarie is a highly experienced leader in the global insurance space; she combines deep technical expertise with a strong profile and first-rate relationships across the market.

"Through her career she has not only successfully built books of business but also stabilized businesses throughout the market cycles. Her experience, expertise, and relationships position her ideally for this role and I am excited to have her join us at AXA XL."

Ms. Giordano joins AXA XL from Everest, where she most recently served as North America Chief Underwriting Officer, a role she has held since March 2025. Prior to that, she was Chief Underwriting Officer, Financial Lines & Specialty. Before joining Everest, she spent nearly 15 years at AIG, where she held a series of senior leadership roles including Global Head of Multinational for Financial Lines and Chief Underwriting Officer – Professional Liability.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

SOURCE AXA XL

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AXA XL appoints Allen Kwan to US Broker Management Team

AXA XL appoints Allen Kwan to US Broker Management Team

Allen Kwan has joined AXA XL's U.S. broker management team. In this role as Head of Broker Management, he will be dedicated to supporting Aon and NFP ...
AXA XL announces U.S. Casualty leadership promotions

AXA XL announces U.S. Casualty leadership promotions

AXA XL has announced two leadership promotions within its U.S. Casualty team with the appointment of Nick Goepp to Head of West, Excess Casualty and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics