AXA XL Appoints Matt Rodliff as Chief Claims Officer, Americas

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Matt Rodliff as Chief Claims Officer, Americas, effective July 13. Mr. Rodliff succeeds Jim DiVirgilio, who has announced his retirement. Mr. DiVirgilio will retire at the end of July and will continue to serve in an advisory role through the end of the year to support a smooth transition.

In his new role, Mr. Rodliff will be responsible for leading AXA XL's claims strategy and operations across the Americas region. He will oversee the delivery of claims service to clients and brokers, drive technical excellence, and partner closely with underwriting and risk teams to support AXA XL's growth ambitions. Based in Boston, he will report to Lucy Pilko, AXA XL's CEO, Americas, and AXA XL's Chief Administrative Officer and Global Chief Claims Officer Pam Urueta.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Pilko said: "Matt has deep leadership experience in complex claims and a proven record of building strong teams and elevating client service. His expertise and leadership style are a great fit with AXA XL's commitment to delivering s leadership team."

Ms. Urueta added: "Matt's appointment reflects our commitment to a consistently high standard of claims handling across the globe. His depth of experience in complex, specialty claims and his track record of leveraging data and technology will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our claims capabilities in the Americas and ensure alignment with our global best-in-class claims handling, and we're excited to welcome him to the organization and to our America claims strategy."

Mr. Rodliff joins AXA XL from Liberty Mutual, where he served as Vice President, Specialized Claims responsible for leading multi-line Specialty claims teams, implementing data-driven claims strategies, and improving operational efficiency and customer experience. Over the course of his career, he has held a variety of senior claims roles.

Mr. DiVirgilio's retirement follows an 18-year tenure at AXA XL, most recently serving as Chief Claims Officer, Americas. During his time in the role, he has played a key part in moving our claims processes and technology forward, building a strong technical claims team, and helping to strengthen AXA XL's reputation for responsive, high-quality claims service.

"We're very grateful to Jim for his leadership and all he's done for AXA XL," said Ms. Pilko. "He's been key in shaping our Claims organization in the Americas and leaves Matt and the team with a strong foundation to build on. We wish him all the best in retirement and appreciate that he'll continue to support us in an advisory role through the end of 2026."

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ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

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SOURCE AXA XL