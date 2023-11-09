AXA ART PRIZE US Announces Winner of the 2023 Edition

AXA XL

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Exhibition of finalists on view November 4 – 16  at New York Academy of Art
Juried by artists Jules de Balincourt, Damian Loeb, Mickalene Thomas and Fine Art Underwriting Expert Jennifer Schipf

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize US, a premier platform supporting emerging talents in the figurative art space, is delighted to announce the winners of its highly anticipated 2023 edition. After careful deliberation and rigorous evaluation, the panel of esteemed judges has selected outstanding artists whose work exemplifies creativity, innovation, and vision.

First Prize ($10,000):
Toskago
Knight V Wizard (the Hero)
Maryland Institute College of Art 

First Prize winner of the AXA Art Prize US 2023: Toskago alongside Prize Jurors Jules de Balincourt, Jennifer Schipf and NYAA President David Kratz.
Toskago's compelling artwork, "Knight V Wizard (the Hero)," captivated the jury with its masterful technique and profound storytelling. The artist's talent shines brightly, showcasing a deep understanding of artistic expression and creative innovation.

Second Prize ($5,000):
Temple Douglass
Taking Care of Myself
University of Georgia

Temple Douglass' "Taking Care of Myself" stood out for its thought-provoking narrative and artistic finesse. This poignant piece, originating from the University of Georgia, demonstrates a remarkable ability to convey complex emotions and ideas through the medium of art.

"Both finalists showed remarkable skills in painting and drawing as well as poignant and psychological subject matter," said Prize Juror Jules de Balincourt. 

Additionally, the Prize Jury awarded  Honorable Mentions to the following students:

  • "Denver" by Debra Cartwright, Mason Gross School of the Arts
  • "Lady of Broadway" by C'naan Hamburger, Hunter College
  • "Resonance" by Willow Wells, University of South Florida

The AXA Art Prize US 2023 edition received an overwhelming response from artists across the nation, making the selection process both challenging and inspiring. The winners were chosen based on their exceptional creativity, technical skill, and ability to convey meaningful messages through figurative art.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the young artists whose work embodies the future of American figurative art," said Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Fine Art & Specie at AXA XL. "The AXA Art Prize US is committed to supporting emerging talent, and we are proud to provide a platform for their work to be seen by the most renown fine art curators, academics and artists of our time."

About AXA Art Prize US
The AXA Art Prize US is a leading platform that recognizes and supports emerging artists, providing them with opportunities to showcase their talent and gain recognition in the art world. With a commitment to fostering creativity and innovation, AXA Art Prize US continues to empower the next generation of artists, encouraging them to push boundaries and create impactful, transformative art.

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding works of art, jewelry, and specie. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories, we'll be there for you – wherever and whenever you need us. To learn more, please visit www.axaxl.com

For more information about the AXA Art Prize US and updates on the winners' exhibition, please visit www.axaartprize.com

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com 

 

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART 

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

