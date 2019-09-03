AXA XL adds Austin Su to Structured Risk Solutions team in US

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, has named Austin Su as US Underwriting Lead of its Structured Risk Solutions (SRS) business.

Commenting on the appointment, Robert Turner, global head of Structured Risk Solutions, said: "Our clients continue to look for new, innovative risk management solutions to address their changing business exposures. We're excited to build out our underwriting capabilities in the US with talent like Austin. His decades of experience will be invaluable to our corporate and captive clients seeking to develop custom-made risk transfer solutions to help them achieve their strategic objectives."

Based in NY, Mr. Su joins SRS' growing global Alternative Risk Transfer business and will focus on developing structured (re)insurance for AXA XL's captives and large corporate clients. Bringing more than 20 years of extensive international insurance experience, he joins AXA XL from AIG where he held key positions in alternative risk business, country commercial lines leadership, and multinational & captive programs.

AXA XL's Structured Risk Solutions team underwrites non-traditional insurance and reinsurance solutions for corporate clients and captives, providing clients with customized solutions across all lines of business, globally.

