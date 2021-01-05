AXA XL adds Jason Hawkins as Regional Head of Professional Liability in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is adding Jason Hawkins as Senior Vice President, Regional Head of Professional in New York. Effective January 1, Mr. Hawkins has joined AXA XL to manage its regional D&O business, working closely with brokers and clients throughout New York and its surrounding area.

According to Tony Giacco, Chief Underwriting Officer of AXA XL's Professional business, "In today's insurance market, there's a high demand for quality D&O coverage and expertise. As we continue to meet that demand, we're pleased to have someone with Jason's experience join our team. Our brokers and clients will certainly benefit from his 30 years of experience advising financial service firms and Fortune 500 companies on management liability programs."

Mr. Hawkins joins AXA XL from AIG where he recently served as Head of Retail Distribution. Prior to joining AIG, he was managing director of Marsh's FINPRO Group, where he addressed the professional liability insurance needs of commercial businesses, particularly private equity firms, hedge fund, investment portfolio, financial institutions among other financial services. Mr. Hawkins brings more than three decades of D&O underwriting management and brokerage experience to AXA XL's Professional team.

"Our Professional team is well respected within the industry and has a great reputation for service and solutions-oriented underwriting, especially for our unique, collaborative underwriting model," said John Burrows, Chief Underwriting Officer, Professional. "This model relies on bringing together our collective expertise to find creative, tailored and flexible D&O solutions for our clients. We're looking forward to Jason joining AXA XL Professional and adding additional insight to our underwriting team."

With its market share and underwriting expertise, AXA XL's Professional team is a market leader in providing Directors & Officers, Professional, Employment Practices, Pension liability, Crime & Fraud and Financial Bond insurance to public companies.

