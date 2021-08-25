AXA XL adds Marine loss prevention expertise in the US

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Marine insurance business is enhancing Marine risk control expertise in the US with the addition of Senior Risk Consultant Jarek Klimczak. Mr. Klimczak is transferring to AXA XL's New York City office from Singapore, effective September 1, 2021.

Commenting on the addition, Anne Marie Elder, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL's Marine insurance business, said: "Our risk consultants play a vital role in helping clients mitigate business risks while at the same time supporting our underwriters' risk selection and assessment. Thanks to his broad skillset, Jarek will provide valuable loss prevention guidance for our customers and our marine business lines including ocean cargo, blue and brown water hull, marine liabilities, and aligned inland marine products."

Ms. Elder added: "Jarek will help us build and leverage internal and external resources to address our customers' loss prevention needs and support of our underwriters risk selection and underwriting decisions across the US."

Prior to relocating to the US, Mr. Klimczak supported the growth of AXA XL's Cargo and Bluewater Hull books in Asia and Australia. To his new role, Mr. Klimczak brings more than 32 years of maritime, logistics, Insurance, and risk management expertise. He has extensive experience within the shipping and logistics industry with a focus on loading security, heavy-lift operations, and towage as well as deep skills in cargo security and risk management.

Before joining the insurance industry, Mr. Klimczak served as a port captain in Singapore, a cargo superintendent in Germany, among other maritime industry roles. He holds a Masters in Nautical science and Marine Transportation from Poland's Gdynia Maritime University.

AXA XL's Global Marine business provides insurance for clients with special coverage needs for their marine exposures, including Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, P&I, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities. Risks are written on both a primary and an excess of loss basis.

