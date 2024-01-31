AXA XL adds Michelle Chia as Cyber Chief Underwriting Officer in the Americas

News provided by

AXA XL

31 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL announced the addition of Michele Chia as Chief Underwriting Officer for Cyber in the Americas. Based in New York, Ms. Chia assumes her new role with AXA XL on February 12, reporting to Americas Chief Underwriting Officer Donna Nadeau.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Nadeau said, "Cyber threats are continuously evolving and as a leading cyber insurance market, we need to evolve too. That's why we're excited to welcome Michelle to the team. Her expertise and insights will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth of our cyber business and the innovative development of cyber risk management solutions that can really make a difference for our clients."  

Ms. Nadeau continued: "Michelle joins a very talented and dynamic cyber team. Under the leadership and underwriting management of Jeremy Gittler, our Head of Cyber & Technology in the Americas, our cyber insurance business has continued to grow. As we plan for continued growth and expansion of our products and services to help our clients boost their cyber resilience, Michelle will be instrumental in ensuring AXA XL's and our clients' assets and interests are safeguarded while we all continue to navigate through the changing and challenging complexities of cyber risks."  

In her new role, Ms. Chia will oversee AXA XL's cyber business growth strategy in the Americas, risk aggregation, expanding product and service offerings as well as liaising with cyber expertise and resources across AXA entities, including AXA's Global Cyber Chief Underwriting Officer, Anthony Dagostino

Ms. Chia joins AXA XL from Zurich North America where she most recently served as Head of Professional Liability and Cyber. She brings more than 15 years' experience managing Professional Liability and Cyber Insurance portfolios nationally. Ms. Chia is a frequent contributor to industry discussions and publications on a wide array of cyber-related topics.   

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

SOURCE AXA XL

Also from this source

AXA XL and the Royal Academy of Arts Announce the 2024 edition of the AXA Art Prize UK

AXA XL and the Royal Academy of Arts Announce the 2024 edition of the AXA Art Prize UK

AXA XL is proud to announce its renewed partnership with the Royal Academy of Arts, London (RA), for the AXA Art Prize UK 2024. The prize, will award ...
AXA XL's Design Professional insurance business releases updated online Contract Guide for A/E firms

AXA XL's Design Professional insurance business releases updated online Contract Guide for A/E firms

To help architects, engineers, and other design professionals craft strong contracts, AXA XL's Design Professional insurance business updated its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.