AXA XL adds to environmental insurance team in New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has welcomed Senior Underwriters Odette Novoa and Erica Delaney to its Environmental insurance team in New York. Both have joined AXA XL's Northeast regional environmental underwriting team and report to Hiral Shah, Head of Environmental, East Region.

According to Ms. Shah, "Environmental insurance has become more of a staple in businesses' insurance portfolios. As pollution incidents can easily result in a five or six-figure clean up price tag, businesses have found environmental insurance to be an effective tool in protecting their bottom line. We're excited to attract industry talent like Odette and Erica to help support our continued growth and our client's steady requests for environmental insurance as a risk management tool."

Ms. Novoa joined AXA XL from Aspen as an underwriter of environmental and casualty lines in both domestic and international markets. She began her insurance career with AON as an account specialist. Ms. Novoa received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business from Florida International University.

Ms. Delaney joins AXA XL from The Hartford where she served as a Northeast regional pollution underwriter. Her underwriting career also includes tenure with Aspen Insurance Group and Preferred Concepts. She is a graduate of Pace University.

AXA XL's Environmental insurance business helped build today's environmental insurance market. Nearly three decades later, the team is still making strides, developing new pollution insurance products, finding new ways to address business' environmental risks and delivering products and service via an integrated approach taken by dedicated underwriting, risk consulting and claims handling teams.

