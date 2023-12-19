AXA XL and EPIC-Oversea Insurance Agency collaborate on specialized insurance coverage for Marine Artisans in the US

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL and Oversea Insurance Agency, an EPIC Company, are teaming up to provide fast, easy, and specialized Marine General Liability insurance coverage for Marine Artisans in the U.S.

According to Allison Jolls, AXA XL's Product Director for Marine Liabilities, "Marine Artisans are the backbone of the ship repair industry. We're working with Oversea to deliver an easy, tailored, and comprehensive insurance product that Marine Artisans can access entirely online. We want our customers to do what they do best without worrying about insurance and without getting held up by paperwork."     

"Shipyards and marinas throughout the United States are continuing to modernize, and part of this renaissance is shoring up their contractor insurance requirements. Many ship repair facilities require proof of Marine General Liability coverage that meets their own contractual requirements," said Chris Coleman, Director – Commercial Marine for Oversea Insurance. "We wanted to create a product that leveraged today's technology so that Marine Artisans can quickly provide this documentation using their smartphone. They will no longer be stuck waiting at the gate hoping that their insurance agent checks their email, they will be able to get to work. A more efficient security gate results in faster project turnover within the yard, which ultimately benefits all parties. We are using the insure-tech platforms available to us as an EPIC agency and AXA XL's industry-leading coverage to build a better mousetrap."

Marine artisans are contractors who specialize in various areas of boat construction, maintenance, and repair including fiberglass repair, marine carpentry, hull cleaning, electronics installation and repair, marine HVAC and plumbing, and engine and machinery servicing.

AXA XL and Oversea Insurance Agency's Marine Artisan Product is a Marine General Liability/Ship Repairer's Legal Liability coverage that includes such features as: 

  • General Liability coverage not limited by scheduled premises or description of operations;
  • $10,000 Medical Expenses limit;
  • Blanket Additional Insured with Waiver of Subrogation and Primary Non-Contributory wording automatically included;
  • Fillable Certificate of Insurance: proof of coverage available from a smartphone in seconds;
  • Coverage for completed operations for work performed from watercraft; and
  • Contractual Liability protection for bodily injury and property damage.

AXA XL's Marine insurance offerings include Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, P&I, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities.

