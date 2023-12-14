AXA XL and Pearl Insurance celebrate 20-year partnership delivering Realtors' E&O protection

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL, the specialty risk division of global insurer AXA, and Pearl Insurance, a division of One80 Intermediaries, are marking a milestone -- 20 years of partnership delivering tailored Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance for real estate agencies.

"Successfully delivering customized insurance programs for niche industries relies on strong partnership and collaboration between insurance carriers and program administrators. Our strong 20-year partnership with Pearl certainly exemplifies what can be done," says Frank Palermo, Head of Professional Liability Programs for AXA XL in the Americas. "We share the same goal of providing coverage and risk management services that really matter to our real estate clients. We're proud of what we've accomplished in the last two decades and we're excited to see what we can do next."

"We're honored to celebrate 20 years of partnership with AXA XL," Gary Pearl, Chairman & CEO of Pearl Insurance, said. "Together, we've been providing a superior professional liability program that helps protect the needs of real estate professionals, including extensive experience in real estate defense and claims handling, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come."

AXA XL and Pearl Insurance entered into an underwriting agreement to provide Realtors' E&O in 2003. Through their partnership, AXA XL and Pearl provide tailored E&O insurance coverage, claims mitigation and risk management guidance for real estate agents. In addition to realtors' E&O, AXA XL and Pearl also collaborate on an E&O program specifically designed for small accounting firms.

