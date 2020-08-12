AXA XL and Procore team up to help contractors increase productivity and minimize project management risks

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business has teamed up with Procore , a leading provider of project management software, to help contractors step up productivity and project risk management. Procore joins the Tech Library of AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem, an integrated digital platform helping clients manage risks on their jobsites and across their organizations.

According to Gary Kaplan, president of AXA XL's North America Construction business, "There are so many new technologies available on the market today it's hard for contractors to determine which is best for their operations. In creating our Construction Ecosystem's Tech Library, we evaluated and tested a broad spectrum of technologies, like Procore, to determine which could have the biggest risk-reducing impact on our clients' risk management efforts. Procore has tremendous risk-reducing potential."

"In today's construction market, contractors continue to face tighter profit margins, deadlines and labor markets that can make project management more challenging than ever before," explained Justin Gress, AXA XL's Head of Strategic Operations. "Proven technologies like Procore's can help our clients keep tighter control on their project management to help keep projects on schedule, avoid costly delays and subsequent losses."

"Procore's platform provides one place for project teams to work together with an integrated set of construction applications that are mobile-ready for the field," said Danny Seigle, Vice President, Business Development & Marketplace at Procore. "It's exciting to be part of AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem, which brings together technologies and puts the construction industry a step further by utilizing insights from data so construction professionals get a more complete picture of risks across jobsites."

The Procore construction platform connects entire project teams, from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together to do what they do best – build. Procore enables key stakeholders (owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers) to collaborate across locations and devices. Their platform helps customers increase productivity and efficiency, reduce rework and costly delays, improve safety and compliance, and have more financial transparency and accountability.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT PROCORE

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

