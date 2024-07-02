AXA XL names new Chief Operating Officer for Americas' insurance business

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is welcoming Kathleen Ziegler as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its Americas' insurance business. Ms. Ziegler will report to Lucy Pilko, AXA XL's CEO, Americas.

According to Ms. Pilko, "Kathleen has an impressive track record at top insurance companies driving operational excellence, transforming large teams and business units, and fostering innovation. With our recent restructuring to better serve our clients, Kathleen's expertise will be particularly valuable to us. Kathleen will play a crucial role in this transformation by providing strategic leadership and operational expertise to ensure that our client-focused approach is seamlessly integrated into all aspects of our business. With her guidance, we'll continue to look for ways to enhance our operational efficiency, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

In her new role, Ms. Ziegler will assume responsibility for overseeing and managing the day-to-day operations of AXA XL's Americas Insurance operations, including leading its Workplace, Middle Office (Underwriting Operations), Reporting & Premium Operations and Underwriting Governance teams. She will also be responsible for leading successful transformation and technology initiatives across the region. She will fill the role held by Jerome Itty, who is leaving his assignment with AXA XL in July to take an AXA Group assignment in Europe.

Ms. Ziegler brings more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, having held senior leadership positions at American International Group (AIG), Zurich Financial Services, CopperPoint, and Blackboard Insurance. In her most recent role as Senior Vice President of Operations at CopperPoint, she was responsible for integrating and building enterprise infrastructure after recent acquisitions, demonstrating her expertise in operational functions. Prior to that, she played a key role in developing broker relationships and contributing to the build of a mid-market focused commercial insurance start-up at Blackboard Insurance.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL