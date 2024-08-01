AXA XL and U.S. Marine Insurance Group team up to expand Inland Marine insurance offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has entered into an underwriting agreement with U.S. Marine Insurance Group (US MIG), a Program Administrator for a Delegated Underwriting Arrangement, to extend its Inland Marine insurance offering in the supply chain and transportation space.

According to Ken Mueller, Head of Inland Marine at AXA XL, "In partnering with U.S. MIG, we're expanding our reach, expertise, and leadership in the Inland Marine insurance market.  Transportation and logistics businesses are growing rapidly.  They need the right inland marine coverage to safeguard their assets."

Joseph DiPaola, President of U.S. MIG, added, "We're excited to team up with AXA XL's Inland Marine team because of their extensive Inland Marine expertise and capabilities. Together, we are well positioned to address various inland marine risks, flexible coverage options, and tailored solutions for specific industry needs. We're excited to join forces to fill gaps left by standard inland marine insurance policies, ensuring that assets are protected throughout the supply chain."

AXA XL and U.S. MIG will provide protection against a wide range of risks faced by transportation and logistics businesses, including storage and transportation.                         

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

