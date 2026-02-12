AXA XL and US Marine Insurance Group team up to distribute Shipper's Interest insurance

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address market shifts and deliver solutions that align with the evolving demands of today's logistics landscape, AXA XL and U.S. Marine Insurance Group (USMIG) are teaming up to offer Shipper's Interest insurance.

USMIG's relationship with AXA XL, which kicked off in 2024, continues to evolve as both companies adapt to these changes and collaborate to deliver practical, customer-focused solutions. USMIG acts as a program manager for AXA XL, enabling it to deliver specialized underwriting expertise and tailored coverage options to meet the needs of transportation, logistics and construction clients.

Ken Mueller, AXA XL's Head of Inland Marine, explained: "Highlighting Shipper's Interest coverage reinforces our commitment to delivering flexible, industry-specific solutions that address the changing needs of transportation companies. Together with USMIG, we're ensuring our clients have comprehensive protection for their assets throughout the supply chain."

Joseph DiPaola, President of USMIG, added: "Our collaboration with AXA XL reflects how we're adapting to a shifting supply chain landscape. By focusing on Shipper's Interest insurance, we help fill gaps left by traditional inland marine policies and provide shippers and consignees with peace of mind across domestic and international routes."

Often associated with ocean cargo insurance, Shipper's Interest coverage has been a cornerstone of global trade for generations. What's changing is the delivery model:

Shippers now frequently offer this coverage to their customers via certificates or special policies, both domestically and internationally.

Digital platforms now enable logistics providers to offer Shipper's Interest coverage at the point of sale, embedded in routing or freight management systems. These solutions allow per-shipment coverage and instant certificate issuance through APIs or portals.

Freight forwarders also provide Shipper's Interest coverage as a value-added service, often under their own policies, giving shippers convenient access to protection without having to secure separate policies.

As the shipping market evolves, AXA XL and USMIG remain committed to delivering integrated, customer-centric solutions that safeguard goods from origin to destination.

AXA XL offers comprehensive inland marine insurance solutions tailored to protect a wide range of property and transportation risks across various industries. Their capabilities include coverage for contractors' equipment, motor truck cargo, Builder's Risk, warehouse legal liability and specialized transportation ensuring clients have robust protection for their inland operations.

