AXA XL launches dedicated business unit to scale prevention services

The new unit becomes AXA XL's fifth business unit—alongside Americas, APAC & Europe, UK & Lloyd's and Reinsurance—reflecting the company's commitment to prevention, risk insight and client partnership.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the creation of a new Business Unit dedicated to prevention. The new unit, led by Libby Benet, currently the company's Global Chief Underwriting Officer, will accelerate the development and reach of AXA XL's risk consulting capabilities and prevention services.

Libby Benet to lead new AXA XL prevention business unit.

The Business Unit will combine advanced data, analytics and technology with AXA XL's risk engineering and advisory expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help businesses address today's most pressing risks, including climate, supply chain disruption, cyber threats and operational resilience.

AXA's 2025 Future Risks Report highlights prevention as a critical strategy for the future, with 86% of experts agreeing that the most concerning risks could be at least partially avoided through preventive measures. As risks become more complex and interconnected, prevention is becoming a key lever to help businesses better anticipate and manage their exposures.

Scott Gunter, CEO of AXA XL, commented: "Prevention must be at the heart of how we support our clients. That is why we are making services a core part of our offering. The launch of this business unit marks an important step. By expanding our services capabilities, we are strengthening how we support our clients and positioning AXA XL for the future.

He added: "Libby's deep underwriting expertise, global perspective and client focus give her a clear vision to shape and scale this business."

Libby Benet further commented: "Our clients are looking for more than risk transfer—they want partners who can help them anticipate, prevent and mitigate risk. This business unit allows us to build on what we already do well, deepen our engagement with clients, and better integrate prevention and risk insights into how we serve them globally."

Ms. Benet joined AXA XL in 2020 as Chief Underwriting Officer for Cyber, before being appointed to Global Chief Underwriting Officer in 2022. Prior to joining AXA XL, she managed her own consultancy and, over the course of her career, has held leadership positions at Beazley, General Insurance and Zurich.

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ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com. ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

SOURCE AXA XL