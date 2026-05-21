AXA XL announces U.S. Casualty leadership promotions

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has announced two leadership promotions within its U.S. Casualty team with the appointment of Nick Goepp to Head of West, Excess Casualty and Lexi Bueno to Head of Central, US Risk Management (USRM). Both report to Matthew Stitham, Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), Casualty for AXA XL's Americas region.

Commenting on their appointments, Mr. Stitham said, "Casualty insurance is essential for protecting our clients' businesses, especially in today's risk landscape. Nick and Lexi's dedication to thoroughly understanding our clients' casualty needs has been a major factor in their advancement. They have truly proven themselves through their underwriting skills and dedication to our clients. Talent is about more than just ability; it's about consistently delivering value and making a difference. Nick and Lexi's efforts highlight how talent combined with commitment can propel careers and reinforce the importance of what we do here at AXA XL."

Based in San Francisco, Mr. Goepp assumes the role previously held by Mr. Stitham who was promoted to his current CUO role in January 2026. Mr. Goepp has been a key member of the Excess Casualty West team since 2018, leveraging over a decade of expertise in underwriting construction, energy, real estate, and casualty risks.

Based in Chicago, Ms. Bueno will lead the Central USRM team. During her five-year tenure with AXA XL, she has progressively advanced from underwriter to team leader. She began her insurance career in client management and account servicing where she developed a comprehensive understanding of client needs and risk solutions.

AXA XL offers Primary and Excess Casualty coverages, including General Liability, Commercial Auto, Worker's Compensation and Commercial Umbrella, for both domestic and international operations, across most industries and regions.

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ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL