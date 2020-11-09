AXA XL and Xtract partner to digitize Commercial Auto claims

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's insurance business has entered into a multiyear partnership and licensing agreement with Xtract to digitize, expedite and transform the commercial auto claims management process in the US.

According to AXA XL Chief Claims Officer Brent Hoffman, "Xtract enables our claims team to quickly gather and evaluate all data that is available on an incident, vastly speeding up our decision-making process while also offering superior customer service to our brokers and clients. In partnering with Xtract, we are not only innovating our claims service but also preparing AXA XL for the future shift in mobility."

Michael Flanagan, CEO of Xtract said, "We are excited to partner with AXA XL in helping to deliver a vastly improved service to their customers. The vision that AXA XL have shown during our collaboration firmly puts them at the forefront of claims innovation and we look forward to working with the whole AXA XL team over the coming years."

Xtract captures a digital First Notice of Loss (FNOL) record of the claim by providing an intuitive mobile user interface. Xtract then aggregates real-time crash data with other relevant data, including vehicle details, repair parts data and, if relevant, third party information to provide a predictive damage triage; enabling fleets and claims handlers to make speedy and accurate decisions. By connecting real-world incident data with mapping software and real-time weather reporting, Xtract delivers visual context to the incident - enabling a swift liability decision.

The first AXA XL division to roll out Xtract to its clients is their Environmental Insurance business which provides environmental service firms, including waste companies, hazardous materials haulers and environmental contractors, with tailored property and casualty insurance coverage.

"Environmental auto claims require a quick response to help protect the environment as well as our clients' reputation and bottom line," said Kimberly MacDonald, Head of Environmental Claims. "Xtract will help us improve our speed and accuracy of claims handling which should drive a better claims experience for our clients while also potentially reducing our operational costs. Plus, if vehicles are equipped with telematics devices, we'll be able to see a real-time reconstruction of the incident immediately after it has occurred to help us begin our claims management process almost instantly. Greater use of telematics that provides objective, scientific information quickly has the potential to dramatically change the claims process."

Read more about our how AXA XL and Xtract will work together in a new article, "Using technology to solve the biggest problems in Commercial Auto claims management" on AXA XL's thought leadership platform, Fast Fast Forward

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Follow Xtract on LinkedIn

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT XTRACT

Xtract is a data aggregation and analytics platform that brings all the available claims information, including telematic data, together in real-time to provide swift, accurate decisions to resolve claims. To learn more, visit www.xtract360.com

MEDIA RELATIONS (AXA XL):

Christine Weirsky

Communications Director, Americas

+1-610 968-9395

[email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS (Xtract):

Tim McCarthy

EVP of Business Development

+1-802-280-5199

[email protected]

SOURCE AXA XL