AXA XL Announces 2020 Edition of Prestigious Student Art Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize launches the third edition of the prestigious competition in the U.S. on January 14, 2020. With a First Prize of $10,000 and high-profile selection juries, submissions are now being accepted through March 18, 2020.

Global property and casualty insurer AXA XL, a division of AXA, developed the AXA Art Prize in partnership with the New York Academy of Art . The Prize has quickly become one of the premier student art competitions in the nation and is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints created by undergraduate and graduate art students.

In two short years, the Prize has partnered with high-profile art stars and major institutions. The Exhibition Juries, who select 40 finalists for exhibition from the hundreds of submissions, have featured curators from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum, the New Museum and the Museum of Modern Art, while the Prize Juries, who select the final winning artist, have included contemporary art icons Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin, Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl, Tschabalala Self and Amy Sherald.

The AXA Art Prize Strategic Advisory Board boasts 34 art programs across the US, including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Columbia University School of Arts, Parsons School of Design, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and the Savannah College of Art and Design. The 2020 edition will also feature a national tour of the 40 finalists to San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

Jennifer Schipf, Global Practice Leader – Art, AXA XL said "We are proud to continue to expand our support of emerging artists with the third U.S. edition of the AXA Art Prize. The Prize continues to grow in reach and prestige, enabling young talent to showcase their work across the country as well as internationally. In giving these talented young artists a forum for their works to be shown, critiqued, and discussed, we reward their risk-taking and champion their desire to continue this tradition for the benefit of future generations."

