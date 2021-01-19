AXA XL Announces 2021 Edition of Prestigious Student Art Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize launches the fourth edition of the prestigious competition in the U.S. Submissions are open from January 19 through March 14, 2021.

Global property and casualty insurer AXA XL, a division of AXA, developed AXA Art Prize in 2018 in partnership with the New York Academy of Art. The Prize has quickly become one of the premier student art competitions in the nation and is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints created by undergraduate and graduate art students. Since the launch of the Prize, over a thousand students have submitted work, from hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States.

"It is truly wonderful to continue to shine a light on the outstanding talent of emerging figurative artists across the U.S.," said Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Fine Art & Specie, AXA XL. "We are very much looking forward to what the 2021 exhibit will bring," she added.

Over the past three years of the competition, the Prize has featured high-profile art stars as jurors and major institutions as collaborative partners. The Exhibition Juries, who select 40 finalists for exhibition from the hundreds of submissions, have included curators from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum, the New Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, while the Prize Juries, who select the final winning artist, have featured contemporary art icons Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin, Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl, Tschabalala Self, Laurie Simmons and Amy Sherald. The AXA Art Prize Strategic Advisory Board boasts 34 art programs across the U.S., including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Columbia University School of Arts, Parsons School of Design, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

The 40 shortlisted finalists will go on view in New York in fall 2021, and from there, the winner will be chosen to receive the $10,000 prize. The exhibition will be accompanied by a published catalog of works and will also be available as a virtual experience at axaartprize.com.

For complete details and submission guidelines, visit axaartprize.com and follow the AXA Art Prize on Instagram and on Facebook.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit education and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.







SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

