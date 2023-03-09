AXA XL announces Inland Marine and Liabilities promotions in the Americas

NEW YORK, NY , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Americas Marine insurance business has promoted four on its Americas Marine insurance team including Brett Musser to Head of Marine Liabilities for the Americas; Ken Mueller to Head of Inland Marine, Shawn Langenegger to Inland Marine Central Zone Leader and Allison Jolls to Product Lead - Marine Liabilities.

Commenting on the appointments, Mike Perrotti, Chief Underwriting Officer for Marine in the Americas said, "The marine industry inherently has some very unique and challenging risks. That's why having such seasoned underwriting resources, like Brett, Ken, Shawn and Allison are highly valued by our clients. Their promotions are well-earned. Over the last few years, all have played influential roles in building our liability and inland marine capabilities resulting in profitable books of business. We're excited to see this momentum continue in 2023."

Mr. Mueller steps into the role previously held by Mr. Perrotti, who was promoted to lead the Americas Marine team in August 2022. Based in Atlanta, he assumes underwriting management responsibility for AXA XL's Inland Marine business which includes products to address construction, motor truck cargo, logistics, and warehousing risks, among others.

Based in Chicago, Mr. Musser previously served as the Central US Zonal Marine Leader. In his new role, he assumes responsibility for AXA XL's Marine Liabilities insurance businesses throughout the Americas, focused on developing tailored liability insurance solutions for specialized marine businesses. He joined AXA XL from CNA in 2020.

Previously Inland Marine manager for South Central, Mr. Langenegger expands his role for all of Central US Zone for Inland Marine. Based in Dallas, he will be a key point person to brokers and clients throughout AXA XL's Central US Zone, including Chicago and the Great Lakes region.

Previously Senior Underwriter, Ms. Jolls is assuming a more strategic underwriting management role for AXA XL's Marine Liabilities book across the US. She began her marine insurance career as a recreational marine underwriter before expanding to commercial marine underwriting and developing her concentration in Hull and Liabilities.

AXA XL's Marine insurance offerings include Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, P&I, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795347/AXA_XL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AXA XL