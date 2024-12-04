AXA XL Announces New Client Relationship Leaders for U.S. East and West Zones

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting AXA XL's commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored solutions to clients, AXA XL has added two new Client Relationship Leaders (CRL) in the U.S.: Russell Caminske joins as the East Zone CRL, and Ryan Larson as the West Zone CRL.

Both leaders will be key contacts and access points for AXA XL's clients throughout the Eastern and Western United States. Based in New York and San Francisco, they will be responsible for regional client management, sales, and distribution across all AXA XL insurance lines. They will work closely with clients to build multi-line insurance programs for businesses across industries.

Mr. Caminske brings over 20 years of experience in creating profitable growth within diverse insurance specialties, most recently serving as the Executive Client Director for the Northeast Zone at American International Group.

"Russell is a valuable addition to the East Zone. His expertise in bringing cross product and functional teams together to find innovative solutions for clients, together with his sales strategy, client relationship management, and business development skills will help drive our growth initiatives in the region," said Maria Duhart, Head of Client Distribution, East.

Mr. Larson, who reports to Mike Soper, Head of Client Distribution, West, brings more than 15 years of experience, including leadership roles at Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., Marsh & McLennan Companies, and ACE ESIS.

"With a strong background in business development and sales, Ryan will be instrumental in cultivating long-term client relationships with strategic accounts across the western states," commented Mr. Soper.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL