AXA XL announces new Cyber Claims Leader and launch of Incident Response Team in the Americas

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the promotion of Danielle Roth as Practice Leader and Head of Cyber Claims, North America. Based in Stamford, CT, Ms. Roth is responsible for developing and implementing the claims strategy and best practices including coverages analysis, claims investigations, reserving and resolution of claims, service standards and state regulations.

"Known for her technical expertise and strategic approach, Danielle is a proven leader who has a track record of serving the needs of our brokers and clients since she joined AXA XL in 2015," noted Tricia Melly, Head of Professional Claims, Americas. "She is widely known for her thought leadership in the cyber claims industry and ability to collaborate across multiple functions to ensure the best possible outcome for our partners."

In addition to managing AXA XL's Cyber claims professionals in the US, Canada & Bermuda, Ms. Roth will also oversee the newly created Cyber Incident Response team, led by Gwenn E. Cujdik, Claims Manager, Cyber Incident Response.



"Launching a dedicated Cyber Incident Response team further demonstrates our commitment to our clients to help them before, during and after a cyber incident," according to Ms. Roth. "Gwenn brings a wealth of knowledge to this new team from her unique experiences as an attorney specializing in investigation, crisis management and litigation related to data privacy, cybersecurity and regulation."

Based in AXA XL's Exton, PA office, Ms. Cujdik will manage a team of claims professionals dedicated to assisting clients navigate cyber incidents including ransomware and business email compromise. Ms. Cujdik will oversee AXA XL's breach response panel, including best-in-class law firms and vendors to assist in the incident response process and work with AXA XL's Cyber Underwriting team to strengthen these services. She will liaise closely with our claims professionals and underwriting teams to ensure the needs of our clients are met should an incident occur.

Ms. Roth has 10 years of Cyber Claims experience, most recently serving as Claims Manager, Cyber, Media & Technology for the Americas. She received her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Arts. She frequently speaks at industry conferences and contributes thought leadership to trades regarding the ever-evolving world of cyber claims.

Ms. Cujdik joins AXA XL from Mullen Coughlin LLC where she most recently served as a Partner focusing on data privacy and cybersecurity event responses. She began her career as an Assistant District Attorney, Homicide in Philadelphia, PA and has served as a guest lecturer at Temple University since 2017. Ms. Cujdik is a member of several professional organizations including Women in Cybersecurity, International Association of Privacy Professionals, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum and the International Society of Female Professionals.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL1 AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

http://www.axaxl.com

