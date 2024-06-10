AXA XL announces new leadership roles in Canada

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL announced new underwriting and distribution leadership roles in Canada. James Lee steps into the position of Head of Client & Distribution, Canada and Alex Barker assumes the role of Chief Underwriting Officer Large Commercial, Canada.

In their new roles, Mr. Lee will report to Matt O'Malley, Chief Client & Distribution Officer, Americas and Mr. Barker to Donna Nadeau, Head of Large Commercial, Americas.

"At the heart of our strategy is the relentless pursuit of our clients' growth. We are reshaping our organizational structure to place an even stronger emphasis on the needs of our clients, and the roles assumed by Alex and James are pivotal in driving this client-centric vision forward," Mr. O'Malley said. "Alex and James are exceptionally well-equipped to deliver tailored solutions that go beyond conventional insurance offerings, ensuring we bring tangible value to our clients."

In his new role, Mr Barker will oversee all large commercial underwriting activities in Canada. He brings close to two decades of underwriting and brokerage experience. Since joining the organization in 2009, Mr. Barker has led the aviation book of business and most recently served as Head of Specialty Insurance, AXA XL, Canada.

Mr. Lee, who has also been appointed Chief Agent for AXA XL Canada, will be focused on cultivating strong partnerships with clients and distribution partners across AXA XL's product lines to enrich client experiences and deepen overall engagement. Mr. Lee joined the company in 2013 as the Director of Casualty and has since held various leadership roles including, most recently, as the Canadian Head of Professional & Cyber Lines.

"These appointments underscore our unwavering commitment to serving our clients with excellence and innovation," Ms. Nadeau said. "We're excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to enhance our offerings and strengthen our presence in Canada."

AXA XL provides traditional and innovative insurance solutions as well as risk management products and services for mid-sized to large multinational companies across Canada and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Known for its flexible approach and superior claims service, AXA XL's experts work proactively to address existing and emerging risks of Canadian Clients.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

