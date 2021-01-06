AXA XL Announces Three Promotions for US Risk Management Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the promotions of Jason Mandik to Vice President, Head of the Chicago-based US Risk Management team in the US Central Zone, Sandra Clarke to Vice President, National Practice Leader for Temporary Staffing and Jessica Carpita to Senior Casualty Underwriter, US Risk Management.

"Each of these individuals has contributed to the success of our US Risk Management portfolio in the US Central Zone during a very challenging year," notes Chris Kopser, President, Primary Casualty, Americas. "I am confident that the regional and technical expertise within this team will further enable us to provide exceptional service for our brokers and clients in the evolving casualty industry."

Jason Mandik joined AXA XL in May 2019 as a Senior Commercial Casualty Underwriter for US Risk Management, specializing in workers' compensation, commercial auto and general liability. As Head of the Chicago-based US Risk Management team in the US Central Zone, Jason now oversees a team of regional underwriters. He is responsible for ensuring the highest degree of underwriting standards, developing new products and customizing services to better serve our broker and clients. Jason will manage the greater Chicago-area and upper Midwest and is based in Chicago, reporting to Chris Kopser. Prior to AXA XL, Jason worked as broker in the insurance industry for nearly 15 years.



Sandra Clarke was promoted to Vice President, National Practice Leader for Temporary Staffing. In this expanded role, Sandra will continue to apply her expertise working with temporary staffing clients across the AXA XL primary casualty portfolio to provide exemplary, customized service to address the unique needs and offerings of this segment for new and existing clients. Sandra spent the last two years as a Senior Casualty Underwriter for US Risk Management at AXA XL. She held several diverse roles in her decade of insurance experience, including underwriting, claims and as a casualty broker.

Jessica Carpita joined AXA XL in 2013 as a Property Underwriting Assistant. She developed her career within AXA XL to her new role as Senior Casualty Underwriter, US Risk Management. In 2017, Jessica pursued her CPCU certification and is consistently recognized by brokers and clients for her outstanding customer service and ability to manage large, complex accounts. She also serves as the Chicago Chair of the AXA XL Corporate Social Responsibility team.

Both Sandra and Jessica are based in Chicago and report to Jason Mandik.

AXA XL's US Risk Management team works collaboratively to build risk management programs, including General Liability, U.S. Workers Compensation, and Commercial Auto, for large U.S. and Canadian-based domestic and multinational companies. Through its regional and global network, AXA XL helps these companies address their primary casualty risks through insurance, analytics and loss prevention needs in more than 200 countries.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL[1] AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com 1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

