AXA XL Announces Winners of 2025 AXA Art Prize US

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize US is delighted to announce its distinguished winners and honorable mentions for 2025, celebrating the brightest emerging talents in figurative art across the United States. This year's competition drew more than 600 submissions from students representing 158 institutions, reflecting the dynamic creativity and diversity of the American art landscape.

Winners of the 2025 AXA Art Prize US:

First Prize — $10,000

Hazel Paik, Maryland Institute College of Art

Green Sun

"Green Sun" by Hazel Paul, Maryland Institute College of Art.

Hazel's emotionally resonant work captivated the jury with its masterful technique and insightful exploration of identity. Jennifer Schipf, AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie, remarked, "It's inspiring to see how young artists are pushing boundaries and redefining what figurative art can be. Their work reflects not only exceptional skill but also fresh perspectives that will influence the art world for years to come."

Second Prize — $5,000

Nicole Estelle Brown, Maryland Institute College of Art

Bodily Sacrifice: Operation VA Edition

Nicole demonstrated innovative storytelling and technical finesse, exemplifying the future of figurative art. Her work was praised for its compelling narrative and craftsmanship.

Honorable Mentions:

Elizabeth Bizianes, Savannah College of Art and Design — No Kidding

Serena Viola Corson, Louisiana State University — Mossy Maenads

Calvin Guo, School of the Art Institute of Chicago — Rubble

Matt O'Malley, Chief Client & Distribution Officer, Americas at AXA XL, shared his thoughts: "Supporting emerging talent is at the heart of our commitment to fostering cultural and artistic innovation. This year's finalists exemplify the creativity, resilience, and vision that will shape the future of contemporary art. We are proud to be part of their journey and to continue championing artists who challenge and inspire us all."

The finalists' work is showcased in an engaging exhibition at the New York Academy of Art from October 6 - November 16, 2025. The exhibition was curated by a panel of esteemed arts professionals including Alex Gartenfeld (Institute of Contemporary Art Miami), Claudia Gould (Independent Curator), Jonathan Rider (FLAG Art Foundation), and John Yau (Independent Curator).

Jurors and Selection Process

The final winners were chosen by a distinguished Prize Jury comprising renowned artists Ali Banisadr and David Antonio Cruz, along with Jennifer Schipf. Their selections highlighted the exceptional talent and visionary potential of this year's entrants. The process involved a meticulous review of over 600 submissions, with jurors assessing technical skill, originality, and artistic insight to determine the winners.

About the AXA Art Prize US

The AXA Art Prize US is a leading platform dedicated to recognizing and supporting emerging artists, providing opportunities to showcase their talent and gain recognition in the art world. Committed to fostering creativity and innovation, the prize encourages artists to push boundaries and create impactful, transformative art.

This initiative aims to empower the next generation of artists by offering visibility, connecting them with influential curators, and supporting their career development. For more information about the 2025 winners' exhibition and upcoming initiatives, please visit www.axaxl.com/axa-art-prize

About AXA XL

As a division of AXA, AXA XL is a global leader in fine art insurance, dedicated to protecting and celebrating cultural treasures worldwide. With over 1,200 professionals across more than 200 countries, AXA XL is committed to safeguarding the artistic and cultural expressions that enrich our lives.

