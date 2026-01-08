AXA XL promotes Matthew Stitham to Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty in the Americas

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has promoted Matthew Stitham to Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty in the Americas. Based in San Francisco, Mr. Stitham reports to Donna Nadeau, AXA XL's Head of Large Commercial business.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Nadeau said, "Matt's extensive experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the casualty market is a tremendous asset for our clients and our organization as he assumes his new role. Under his guidance, we are confident that our casualty underwriting capabilities will continue to grow as we serve our clients as a trusted partner. In today's uncertain environment -- marked by rising claim severities, social inflation, and emerging liability risks -- having seasoned professionals like Matt is crucial. His expertise helps our clients safeguard against catastrophic claims, stay compliant with evolving policy requirements, and proactively manage risks across various casualty lines --from auto to employment practices -- supporting their financial stability and maintaining stakeholder trust in uncertain times."

Mr. Stitham assumes the regional underwriting management responsibilities previously held by Donnacha Smyth, who transitioned in November to Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty, overseeing casualty underwriting operations worldwide. Most recently, Mr. Stitham served as Head of West Excess and Head of Excess Casualty. He joined AXA XL in 2007, after starting his underwriting career at Zurich and Travelers. With over 18 years at AXA XL, he has demonstrated strong leadership and expertise in casualty underwriting, playing a pivotal role in AXA XL's continued growth and success in the casualty market.

AXA XL offers Primary and Excess Casualty coverages, including General Liability, Commercial Auto, Worker's Compensation and Commercial Umbrella, for both domestic and international operations, across most industries and regions.

