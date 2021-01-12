AXA XL appoints Central US Zonal Marine Product Leader

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's US marine team announced the addition of Brett Musser as the Central US Zonal Marine Product Leader. Based in Chicago, Mr. Musser will also serve as Marine Liabilities Product Manager, focused on developing tailored insurance solutions for specialized marine businesses.

Commenting on the appointment, AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Marine, Ann Marie Elder said, "The Central region of the US, including Chicago and the Great Lakes region, is a very active region for the marine industry. To help us serve our existing clients and take advantage of growth opportunities in the region, we're excited to see Brett join our team. Brett's Hull and Liabilities experience and his relationships with independent agents will be critical as we look to develop and deliver insurance solutions tailored to meet the marine industry's unique and challenging risks."

Mr. Musser joins AXA XL from CNA where he was an Ocean Marine Zone/Product Director and successfully built out a national Marina & Boat Dealer program. He brings more than 15 years of marine underwriting experience to AXA XL's US marine team.

"Meeting the insurance needs of many specialized classes of marine business requires industry experience and technical underwriting skill," added Stephen Clark, Head of Hull & Liabilities in North America. "Brett brings a solid track record in building profitable books of marine business."

AXA XL's Global Marine business provides insurance for clients with special coverage needs for their marine exposures, including Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, P&I, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities. Risks are written on both a primary and an excess of loss basis.

